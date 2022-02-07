Virginia Cavaliers vs. Duke Blue Devils Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (14-9, 8-5 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (19-3, 9-2 ACC) men's basketball game on Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Check out our full preview of the game here: Game Preview: Virginia Basketball at Duke

Make sure to refresh the page for updates.

Virginia 27, Duke 20 | 3:47 1H

Duke ends a scoring drought of nearly five minutes as Bates Jones knocks down a corner three. Virginia gets the ball back to Jayden Gardner for a mid-range jumper. Banchero misses a layup and Kihei Clark pushes the ball in transition and finds Caffaro for a layup. Banchero misses another layup and Virginia has a chance to extend its lead, but the Cavaliers miss some open threes and the lead stays at seven. UVA is 0/5 from three so far.

Virginia 23, Duke 17 | 6:40 1H

Jayden Gardner receives the ball at the free throw line and drives undeterred to the basket for an easy layup. Gardner then draws an offensive foul on Paolo Banchero to give possession back to UVA. Duke goes to a zone defense and Virginia works the ball inside to Gardner, who banks in a jumper off the glass. UVA gets a stop and then Gardner works his way inside for another basket. It's an 8-0 run for Virginia (the last six coming from Jayden Gardner) and the Cavaliers now lead by six.

Virginia 17, Duke 17 | 10:33 1H

Caffaro picks up a foul and is replaced by Kadin Shedrick, who immediately picks up his first foul as he hits Mark Williams, who makes both free throws. Paolo Banchero goes to work on Kody Stattmann and spins inside for a layup to give the Blue Devils their first lead of the game. Armaan Franklin is fouled in the paint and he goes one of two from the line, but Shedrick tips in the second miss for a layup, ending the 7-0 Duke run. On the other end, Banchero snatches an offensive board and lays it in. Kihei Clark uses a brilliant hesitation move to get by Trevor Keels and gets inside for an easy layup. Banchero is fouled by Franklin and makes both free throws to tie the game at 13. Malachi Poindexter checks into the game for Virginia. Reece Beekman blows by Joey Baker and scores the layup. Baker responds by hitting a fadeaway jumper over Poindexter. AJ Griffin leaves his layup short but Theo John is there for the putback. Kody Stattmann collects an offensive rebound and lays it in plus a foul.

Virginia 8, Duke 5 | 15:36 1H

Jeremy Roach gets free on the left wing and knocks down the open three-pointer.

Virginia 8, Duke 2 | 16:40 1H

Reece Beekman strips the ball from Wendell Moore on his way up for a shot. Beekman then finds Armaan Franklin on a backdoor cut for a layup. Franklin curls off of a screen and scores his second basket of the game on a floater. Caffaro gets lost hedging a ball screen and Mark Williams is left wide open for a dunk. Caffaro draws a foul on Williams in the post and Caffaro sinks both free throws. Virginia gets multiple offensive rebounds and Caffaro finishes the putback to put UVA up by six points. Coach K calls timeout. Great starts for Virginia.