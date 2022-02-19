Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (16-10, 10-6 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (19-7, 11-4 ACC) men's basketball game on Saturday at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

Virginia 49, Miami 44 | 13:09 2H

Out of the timeout, Miami ends the UVA run as Sam Waardenburg drives on Shedrick and scores. Waardenburg blocks Kody Stattmann's layup but his hand went through the rim so he is called for goaltending. Gardner makes a mid-range jumper, but Jordan Miller scores a layup on the other end. Gardner makes a jumper as he starts to get hot from the mid-range. Kihei Clark splashes his second three of the second half to give UVA the lead. After another stop, Clark drives baseline and kicks to Gardner for yet another a mid-range jumper.

Virginia 38, Miami 40 | 17:18 2H

Virginia turns it over on the first possession of the second half leading to an easy transition layup for Kameron McGusty. Kihei Clark knocks down a three-pointer, ending a scoring drought of over six minutes for Virginia and snapping an 11-0 Miami scoring run. Jayden Gardner snatches multiple offensive rebounds and lays it in with some contact. Jayden Gardner kicks it out to Kody Stattmann for a wide open three-pointer. UVA is on an 8-0 run to cut it to a two-point game.

Halftime Virginia 30, Miami 38

A horrible stretch of basketball to end the first half for Virginia. Isaiah Wong scores an and-one, then Gardner turns it over and McGusty lobs to Anthony Walker for an alley-oop dunk in transition. Bensley Joseph blows by Carson McCorkle for an easy layup to cap off a 9-0 Miami run which turned Virginia's one-point lead into an eight-point halftime deficit.

Virginia 30, Miami 31 | 2:50 1H

Shedrick's shot is initially blocked by Waardenburg, but he collects the ball and scores plus a foul to give the Cavaliers their first lead of the game. Shedrick makes the free throw to give him 10 points and five rebounds so far. Isaiah Wong makes a jumper off of an inbounds pass to end a Miami scoring drought of more than four minutes. Franklin fouls McGusty, who makes both free throws to put Miami back in front. Jayden Gardner sinks a mid-range jumper. Jordan Miller taps in McGusty's missed floater as the teams exchange the lead back and forth.

Virginia 25, Miami 25 | 7:22 1H

Jayden Gardner is fouled on a jumper and makes both free throws. Beekman is called for a foul on a late contest of McGusty's shot and McGusty makes two foul shots. Kihei Clark is fouled on a three-pointer and makes all three free throws. Miami gets another chance on an offensive rebound and Isaiah Wong knocks down a fadeaway jumper. Jayden Gardner gets another floater to fall to tie the game at 25-25. Miami has not scored in over three minutes.

Virginia 18, Miami 21 | 11:44 1H

Armaan Franklin makes a three-pointer, a great sign for UVA, but Kameron McGusty drains his second three of the game on the other end. Reece Beekman works inside for a layup, then Virginia ties the game on a pair of free throws by Kadin Shedrick. Kameron McGusty is feeling it early. He scores inside plus a foul on Shedrick and converts the three-point play.

Virginia 11, Miami 15 | 15:11 1H

Charlie Moore opens the scoring with a driving layup for Miami. Virginia gets on the board as Francisco Caffaro tips in Reece Beekman's miss. Jordan Miller scores on a great reverse layup plus a foul. Jayden Gardner knocks down a floater, but Sam Waardenburg easily maneuvers past Caffaro for a layup. Kihei Clark turns it over, as his pass was intercepted by Jordan Miller, who finishes with a fast break dunk. Charlie Moore drains a three-pointer from the right wing and Miami has made each of its first five shots. Jayden Gardner drives baseline and finds Kadin Shedrick with a nice pass for a layup. Kihei Clark and Kadin Shedrick run the pick and roll and Clark finds Shedrick for a layup plus a foul. Shedrick finishes the three-point play at the line. Kameron McGusty makes a three-pointer and Armaan Franklin pulls up for a jumper just inside the three-point line.