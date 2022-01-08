Live Updates: Virginia Basketball at North Carolina

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Check out our full preview of the game here: Game Preview: Virginia Basketball at North Carolina

Halftime. Virginia 25, North Carolina 31

Armaan Franklin uses an off-ball screen to cut through the middle of the paint, receives the pass and scores at the rim. Bacot slips the ball-screen and springs free for an open dunk off the pass from Caleb Love. Franklin loses his defender and rises up for the long two-pointer. Caleb Love steps back into another deep three and drains it with Beekman's hand in his face. Love has 10 points and UNC leads by seven. With just one second on the shot clock and six seconds left in the half, Kihei Clark is fouled on a jump shot and makes one of two at the free throw line. A three-pointer from RJ Davis at the buzzer goes long and North Carolina goes into halftime with a six-point lead.

Virginia 20, North Carolina 26 | 4:10 1H

Gardner shows off his quickness and strength, easily getting past Manek for a layup in the low post. After several possessions without a basket on both ends, Bacot gets deep positioning on Gardner and flips in the hook shot. Carson McCorkle checks into the game and swishes a mid-range jumper off of a screen. Caleb Love steps back into a deep three and drains it. Love then comes up with a steal and makes a mid-range jumper in transition. After Love's 5-0 run, North Carolina has its biggest lead of the game at 26-20 and Tony Bennett calls timeout.

Virginia 16, North Carolina 19 | 7:49 1H

Anthony Harris checks into the game and hits a long jump shot from the corner with his foot on the line. Justin McKoy gets fouled driving to the basket, but the former Cavalier misses both free throws. Kihei Clark pushes the ball in transition off of blocked shot and uses a crafty hesitation move to get to the basket for a layup. Caleb Love responds with a euro-step to a floater on the other end. Beekman sticks to Caleb Love like glue, not letting him get by. Then, UNC tries to get the ball back to Love but Beekman jumps the passing lane and finishes the steal-and-score on the other end.

Virginia 12, North Carolina 15 | 15:12 1H

Jayden Gardner steps back and hits a fadeaway jumper in the paint over Brady Manek, but Manek responds with a corner three on the other end. Beekman knifes to the basket on a long drive and finishes with his right hand. Bacot gets free from Shedrick on the roll and he finishes the layup at the rim over Shedrick's late contest. UNC pushes the ball quickly in transition off of a missed UVA shot and RJ Davis throws a long pass to Brady Manek for an easy layup. With UNC building some momentum and leading by four, Reece Beekman buries a three-pointer from the left wing. Bacot grabs yet another offensive rebound and lays it in. Virginia is having a lot of trouble boxing Bacot out on the defensive glass.

Virginia 5, North Carolina 6 | 15:53 1H

Kadin Shedrick pins Armando Bacot's shot against the backboard on the first possession of the game. On UNC's next time down the floor, Bacot grabs an offensive rebound over Shedrick and lays it in for the first basket of the game. Jayden Gardner hits a deep mid-range jumper to get UVA on the board. Shedrick gets his second block of Bacot, but Bacot responds on the next possession, tipping in a missed UNC shot with a foul. Reece Beekman turns it over and UNC gets out in transition for a Brady Manek dunk. Jayden Gardner passes out of a double team and Kihei Clark is left wide open from the left wing and he sinks the three.