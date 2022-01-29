Virginia Cavaliers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers (12-8, 6-4 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 6-2 ACC) men's basketball game on Saturday night at Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Halftime Stats

Halftime. Virginia 27, Notre Dame 34

Francisco Caffaro misses a right hook and Notre Dame will hold for the last shot. Dane Goodwin somehow gets free for an open corner three, but the Cavaliers catch a break as Goodwin misses it and the deficit stays at just seven points heading into halftime.

Virginia 27, Notre Dame 34 | 0:54 1H

After review, the refs reverse the offensive foul call and call a cylinder foul on Franklin. Notre Dame is in the bonus but Goodwin short-arms the front end of the one-and-one. Gardner pump fakes and gets Atkinson Jr. in the air. drawing a foul in the process as Atkinson Jr. landed on him. Gardner makes both free throws. Atkinson Jr. responds by slipping a screen and getting loose for an easy layup. Gardner knocks down a jumper, but Atkinson Jr. slams down a powerful two-hand jam on the other end for Notre Dame. The Irish take the ball in transition off of a Franklin missed three and Cormac Ryan streaks down the court for a fast break layup. Gardner scores again down low and he has each of the last 10 points for Virginia. Shedrick fouls Atkinson Jr. in the post and he makes the hook shot for his 12th point of the first half. Atkinson Jr. misses the free throw.

Virginia 21, Notre Dame 26 | 4:20 1H

Caffaro is discarded to the baseline on defense, leaving UVA in a 4-on-5 situation and Dane Goodwin is left wide open at the top of the key. It's a practice three for the ACC's leader in three-point shooting and he drains it. Jayden Gardner's jumper bounces high off the rim but comes down inside the cylinder to end a 4+ minute UVA scoring drought. Armaan Franklin catches an elbow from Dane Goodwin and the officials go to the monitor to review the play.

Virginia 19, Notre Dame 23 | 6:41 1H

Kadin Shedrick collects Gardner's missed fadeaway and somehow gets the putback to spin into the basket off the right side of the rim. Shedrick comes up with Virginia's 8th offensive rebound, leading to a wide open Reece Beekman three-pointer. The Cavaliers have 12 second chance points in the game already. Jayden Gardner gets the ball in the low post and spins into a righty layup, capping off a 7-0 Virginia run to tie the game at 19-19. Paul Atkinson Jr. works against Shedrick in the post and banks in the right hook to end a scoring drought of over four minutes for the Irish. Atkinson Jr. gets his second basket in a row, as he slides past Gardner for the reverse layup to put Notre Dame back up by four.

Virginia 12, Notre Dame 19 | 11:40 1H

Wesley draws a foul on Kihei Clark on a jumper and makes both free throws to give the Irish their first lead of the game. UVA runs a high-low to break the Notre Dame zone, as Jayden Gardner feeds Francisco Caffaro, who is fouled trying to finish the lob. Caffaro goes one of two from the free throw line. Nate Laszewski gets a great entry pass from Paul Atkinson Jr. and finishes the layup plus the foul on Gardner, but Laszewski misses the free throw.

After yet another UVA offensive rebound, Armaan Franklin drains a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the left wing. Atkinson Jr. fakes a handoff and gets inside for a layup. Wesley penetrates and kicks to Prentiss Hubb, who drains the three from the right wing to put Notre Dame up by five. Francisco Caffaro works inside and gets a fading right hook to fall. Wesley draws another foul, this time on Beekman, and makes both free throws and the Notre Dame freshman now has 10 early points for the Irish. Kadin Shedrick skies for another UVA offensive rebound, but Kihei Clark turns it over on the in-bounds pass. Laszewski is fouled and makes free throws to extend the Notre Dame lead to seven.

Virginia 6, Notre Dame 6 | 15:40 1H

Kihei Clark's three-pointer on the first possession of the game misses but Jayden Gardner snatches the offensive rebound and lays it in. After a Nate Laszewski missed three-pointer, Reece Beekman knifes to the basket and draws a foul, making both free throws. Blake Wesley pulls up from three with Beekman's hand in his face and drains it for Notre Dame's first points of the game. Notre Dame goes to a zone defense early in the game. UVA grabs multiple offensive rebounds, leading to a driving layup for Beekman. Blake Wesley drains his second three-pointer of the game to tie the game at six.