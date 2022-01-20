Virginia Cavaliers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Men's Basketball (Score Updates and Live Analysis)

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 4-3 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-10, 2-4 ACC) men's basketball game on Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Check out our full preview of the game here: Game Preview: Virginia Basketball at Pittsburgh

Make sure to refresh the page for updates.

Halftime. Virginia 29, Pittsburgh 25

Jayden Gardner springs free on the baseline off of a screen and drains the mid-range jumper. Reece Beekman drains his second three of the game from the corner off of a pass from Jayden Gardner. After a UVA steal, Virginia works the ball in transition and Gardner makes a floater from the paint plus a foul. Reece Beekman is now 3/3 from three-point range as he drains yet another triple from the left wing. Virginia goes on a 10-0 run, turning a five-point deficit into a five-point lead. John Hugley puts an end to the UVA run as he spins on Caffaro and scores the layup with a foul. Kihei Clark drives inside and makes a heavily contested floater in the paint. On the final possession of the first half, Nate Santos appeared to have an easy layup but Kadin Shedrick rotates over and rejects the shot out of bounds. Pitt inbounds the ball for a buzzer-beating mid-range shot from Hugley, but Beekman blocks his attempt as time expires. Virginia ends the half with a pair of blocks and uses a 12-3 run to take a four-point lead into the halftime break.

Virginia 17, Pittsburgh 22 | 3:09 2H

Reece Beekman splashes a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the right wing for UVA's first three-pointer of the game. Burton uses his left hand to create space from Beekman and finishes with his right hand. After Pitt turns it over for the eighth time in the first half, Gardner scores again to make it 17-16, but Pitt goes back in front on two free throws by Mouhamadou Gueye. Gueye then comes up with a steal and Nate Santos finishes the layup in transition. After a Beekman turnover, Hugley sends Caffaro to the floor down low and finishes with an awkward layup. Pittsburgh is on a 6-0 scoring run to make it 22-17.

Virginia 12, Pittsburgh 14 | 7:20 1H

Jamarius Burton goes 1/2 at the free throw line again to tie the game. Beekman plays great defense on Femi Odukale, but he throws up a last-second shot attempt that hits the rim, the top of the backboard, and falls in as the shot clock expires. Pittsburgh scores again as Mouhamadou Gueye gets a putback to go off the glass. Kody Stattmann is fouled driving to the basket and makes two free throws at the line.

Virginia 10, Pittsburgh 9 | 11:09 1H

Armaan Franklin curls inside and scores with a floater. UVA doubles Hugley in the post, forcing a turnover as Hugley loses the ball out of bounds. Kody Stattmann passed up two open looks from three and then travels. UVA leaves Caffaro one-on-one against Hugley, but Caffaro stands his ground and Hugley turns it over again as he dribbles the ball on the end line. Virginia delivers another solid defensive possession as Reece Beekman forces a Pitt turnover. Kadin Shedrick checks into the game and immediately draws his first foul as Hugley spins on him in the post and finishes the layup with a foul. Hugley converts the three-point play to tie the game at 6-6. Shedrick redeems himself as he taps in Gardner's missed jumper. John Hugley makes a three-pointer from the top of the key to give the Panthers their first lead of the game. Gardner makes a mid-range jumper to put the Cavaliers back in front.

Virginia 4, Pittsburgh 3 | 16:00 1H

For the second game in a row, Francisco Caffaro gets the start over Kadin Shedrick at center for Virginia. UVA scores a second chance basket to start the game as Reece Beekman knifes to the rim and drops in a layup. Caffaro plays great defense on John Hugley on one end, but Caffaro has his dunk blocked at the rim after a great pass from Beekman. Jamarius Burton is fouled, but the ACC's leader in free throw percentage goes one of two at the line. Armaan Franklin drives to his left before pulling up for a baseline midrange jumper. John Hugley faces up on Caffaro and makes a deep two for Pittsburgh's first made field goal of the game.