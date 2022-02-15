Virginia Cavaliers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-10, 7-7 ACC) men's basketball game on Monday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Virginia 18, Virginia Tech 18 | 5:47 1H

Caffaro loses Keve Aluma, who rolls to the basket and Pedulla lobs it to him for a layup. Gardner sets a screen for Beekman and then pops free for a mid-range jumper. The next time down, Storm Murphy is stuck guarding Gardner, who muscles his way inside for an easy layup. Virginia Tech has had lots of open looks from three, but UVA has been fortunate that the Hokies have not been able to convert them yet. Right on cue, Storm Murphy hits an off-balanced three-pointer. After Kihei Clark's three-pointer rims out, Stattmann loses track of Nahiem Alleyne who cuts backdoor for an open dunk to tie the game. Kihei Clark is whistled for an offensive foul, his second personal foul.

Virginia 14, Virginia Tech 11 | 10:45 1H

Armaan Franklin's floater bounces off the rim right into the hands of Gardner, who slams in the putback jam. Virginia Tech responds on the other end as Darius Maddox knocks down a corner three to end a 6-0 UVA run. Francisco Caffaro uses a great drop-step move to get past Justyn Mutts for a one-hand dunk. Aluma gets one back right away, driving on Caffaro from the three-point line all the way to the basket and getting a right hook to fall. Sean Pedulla gets free from Malachi Poindexter on a backdoor cut and Justyn Mutts finds him for a layup. Reece Beekman drives strong to the rack and finishes with his right hand. Virginia gets a stop and then Armaan Franklin curls off of a screen and gets a floater to drop. UVA gets another stop and Franklin scores again, this time on an elbow jumper.

Virginia 4, Virginia Tech 4 | 15:44 1H



Keve Aluma splashes a baseline jumper over the outstretched arm of Francisco Caffaro to get the scoring started for Virginia Tech. After a missed jumper from Jayden Gardner, Aluma scores again as he drives on Caffaro and gets a runner to drop. Gardner collects an offensive board and sinks a baseline jumper to get the Cavaliers on the scoreboard. After a couple of threes from Virginia Tech rim out, Gardner misses a contested shot up close and Caffaro is there to put it back in to tie the game at 4-4. Kihei Clark draws an offensive foul on Hunter Cattoor to send us to the first media timeout.