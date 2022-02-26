Skip to main content

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Florida State Seminoles Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live

Score updates and live analysis for Virginia men's basketball vs. Florida State

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-10 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC) men's basketball game on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

Make sure to refresh the page for updates. 

Florida State 6, Virginia 11 | 11:05 1H

Virginia commits a shot-clock violation, but then the Cavalier defense forces an FSU shot-clock violation on the next possession, as RayQuan Evans' three-pointer comes up well short. 7'1" freshman John Butler hits a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line for Florida State. Reece Beekman drives to the basket and hits a fading shot off the backboard. Armaan Franklin draws an offensive foul on Cam'Ron Fletcher, his second personal foul of the first half. 

Florida State 4, Virginia 9 | 14:36 1H

Kody Stattmann gets the start over Armaan Franklin for the Cavaliers on Senior Day. Virginia has a defensive breakdown on the first possession of the game as Tanor Ngom was left all alone under the basket for a layup. Kihei Clark makes a great play to steal the ball on an FSU fast break and then Reece Beekman finds Jayden Gardner on the baseline and Gardner knocks down the jumper for Virginia's first points of the game. Clark passes to Francisco Caffaro, who is fouled and makes both free throws. Jayden Gardner drives from the elbow and scores a layup. Florida State stops a 6-0 UVA run as Harrison Prieto gets free under the basket for a layup. Kody Stattmann responds with a three-pointer from the left wing. 

