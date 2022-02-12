Virginia Cavaliers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (15-9, 9-5 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-13, 3-9 ACC) men's basketball game on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Make sure to refresh the page for updates.

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech halftime stats

Halftime. Georgia Tech 19, Virginia 32

Virginia forces its second shot clock violation of the game. UVA ends a scoring drought of three and a half minutes on a mid-range jumper by Jayden Gardner. Armaan Franklin comes up with a steal and takes it the other way but he misses the fastbreak dunk. Gardner is there for the rebound and is fouled hard by Deebo Coleman. Gardner makes both free throws and now has 13 points to lead all scorers. Devoe turns it over, then Gardner scores again on a fadeaway jumper. Virginia bails Georgia Tech out at the end of the shot clock, as Shedrick collides with Devoe well after he released his floater. Devoe makes both free throws to end a three-minute scoring drought for Georgia Tech. Howard fouls Shedrick on a hook shot and Shedrick makes both free throws. Devoe drives on the smaller Clark and scores with a layup. Clark turns the ball over as his pass is stolen by Jordan Usher, who feeds up ahead to Deivon Smith for a fastbreak layup. Poor end to the half for Virginia, but the Cavaliers still lead by 13 at halftime.

Georgia Tech 13, Virginia 24 | 3:59 1H

Jordan Usher drives inside and finds Rodney Howard for a wide open dunk. Caffaro draws a foul going for an offensive rebound and makes both free throws. Devoe finds Howard on the pick and roll and Howard scores the layup. Virginia turns the ball over, but Georgia Tech gives it right back as Usher throws the ball away. Josh Pastner slams his hands on the scorers' table in disgust.

Georgia Tech 9, Virginia 22 | 6:55 1H

Kody Stattmann gives to Kihei Clark, who sinks a three-pointer from the left wing, yet another shot late in the shot clock for UVA. Miles Kelly ends a Georgia Tech scoring drought of nearly four minutes with a basket off the backboard. Gardner responds by making another baseline jumper and is up to 9 points to lead the Cavaliers. Reece Beekman makes an incredible play to save a turnover, snatching the ball away from Jordan Usher as he tried to start a fast break. That play leads to another Cavalier bucket as Kody Stattmann drives and finishes the layup through a lot of contact. After a UVA shot clock violation, Michael Devoe pulls up and sinks a three-pointer over the hand of Beekman. The refs call a questionable foul on Reece Beekman as he was diving for a loose ball, Beekman second personal foul of the game.

Georgia Tech 4, Virginia 15 | 11:45 1H

Gardner completes the three-point play at the free throw line and UVA leads by four. Michael Devoe drives on Reece Beekman and gets his shot to fall off the glass with a foul on Beekman. Devoe misses the following free throw. Beekman gets inside the zone and is fouled by Meka, resulting in a pair of free throws for Beekman. Virginia breaks down the Georgia Tech defense and Kody Stattmann drains an open three from the left wing. Beekman and Franklin both pick up fouls guarding Michael Devoe and check out of the game, so UVA now has Clark guarding the 6'5" Devoe. Clark finds Gardner for a baseline jumper right before the shot clock expires. Virginia is on a 7-0 run to take a 13-4 lead. Jayden Gardner leaps out of bounds to successfully save the ball for a Georgia Tech turnover. For the second possession in a row, Clark passes to Gardner for a jumper just as the shot clock was expiring. Jayden Gardner draws an offensive foul on Jalon Moore. It's 9-0 run for Virginia over the last three minutes.

Georgia Tech 2, Virginia 5 | 15:17 1H

Georgia Tech opens in a zone defense. Virginia gets two pretty solid looks from three by Clark and Beekman but neither are able to convert. The score remains 0-0 for nearly three minutes as both teams turn the ball over a couple of times. Virginia forces a Georgia Tech shot clock violation and then Armaan Franklin uses a sweet crossover move to break Khalid Moore's ankles and knocks down a mid-range jumper for the first basket of the game. Georgia Tech gets on the board as Jordan Meka picks up a loose ball under the basket and lays it in. Franklin draws a foul on Michael Devoe and makes the first free throw, but misses the second. UVA gets the offensive board, but Kihei Clark's three rattles in and out. Jayden Gardner drives baseline on Moore and gets the layup to go plus a foul.