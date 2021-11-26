Live Updates: Virginia Basketball vs. Lehigh

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Starting Lineups

Virginia

Kihei Clark

Reece Beekman

Armaan Franklin

Jayden Gardner

Kadin Shedrick

Lehigh

Evan Taylor

Marques Wilson

Ben Knostman

Jeameril Wilson

Dominic Parolin

First Half

Armaan Franklin gets the scoring started with an elbow jumper, which is quickly becoming his go-to shot. Kadin Shedrick picks up a pair of help-side blocks early in the game, but Lehigh is able to score layups on three-straight possessions to take a 6-2 lead. Kihei Clark hits an open three from the left wing to end a near four-minute scoring drought for Virginia. Marques Wilson responds with a wide open three of his own on the other end. Jayden Gardner does a spin move and finishes at the rim with a foul.

Lehigh 9, Virginia 7 | 13:59 1H

