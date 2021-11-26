Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Live Updates: Virginia Basketball vs. Lehigh

    Virginia Cavaliers vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks men's basketball score updates and live analysis
    Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

    Check out our full preview of the game here: Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Lehigh

    Starting Lineups

    Virginia

    Kihei Clark

    Reece Beekman

    Armaan Franklin

    Jayden Gardner

    Kadin Shedrick

    Lehigh

    Evan Taylor

    Marques Wilson

    Ben Knostman

    Jeameril Wilson

    Dominic Parolin

    First Half

    Armaan Franklin gets the scoring started with an elbow jumper, which is quickly becoming his go-to shot. Kadin Shedrick picks up a pair of help-side blocks early in the game, but Lehigh is able to score layups on three-straight possessions to take a 6-2 lead. Kihei Clark hits an open three from the left wing to end a near four-minute scoring drought for Virginia. Marques Wilson responds with a wide open three of his own on the other end. Jayden Gardner does a spin move and finishes at the rim with a foul. 

    Lehigh 9, Virginia 7 | 13:59 1H

