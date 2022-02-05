Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (13-9, 7-5 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (16-6, 8-3 ACC) men's basketball game on Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Miami 14, Virginia 19 | 8:28 1H

Armaan Franklin drives to the rack late in the shot clock and finishes with a smooth up-and-under layup. Kihei Clark drives baseline and kicks out to Franklin in the opposite corner and Franklin buries the three-pointer to put Virginia back in front. Now seven points in a row for Franklin, as he curls off of a screen and knocks down an open mid-range jumper. Virginia has made each of its last five shots. UVA turns it over and Charlie Moore scores in transition to end the Virginia run. Reece Beekman drives on Wong and scores with a strong left-handed layup. Kameron McGusty gets free on a backdoor cut and scores a layup. Jayden Gardner is doubled in the post and he throws a cross-court pass to Armaan Franklin, who sinks another three-pointer. Ten early points for Franklin. Virginia is 3/4 from beyond the arc so far, while Miami is 0/7, some of which have been some fairly open attempts.

Miami 10, Virginia 7 | 14:38 1H

Isaiah Wong does not wait around to show what he can do, spinning on Reece Beekman and hitting a tough fadeaway jumper from the right elbow on the first possession of the game. Kihei Clark pump fakes a corner three to send Charlie Moore flying by, before stepping in and knocking down a baseline jumper. Sam Waardenburg drives and finishes the layup through some contact from Beekman. Jayden Gardner puts back Beekman's missed layup to tie the game at 4-4. Kameron McGusty hits a jumper from just inside the free throw line. Beekman kicks to Kihei Clark, who drains the three-pointer from the left wing as shot clock expired. Miami scores right away on the other end as Waardenburg drives on Caffaro and scores easily. UVA turns it over and Charlie Moore has his layup attempt blocked by Beekman, but Moore grabs the ball and lays it in. Four early turnovers for Virginia has the Cavaliers trailing by three.