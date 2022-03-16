Skip to main content

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live | NIT Basketball

Score updates and live analysis for Virginia vs. Mississippi State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (19-13) vs. the No. 3 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-15) men's basketball game in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

See the full 2022 NIT bracket, schedule, and live score updates here: NIT Basketball Schedule and Score Updates | National Invitation Tournament

Read a full preview of the game here: Preview: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs | NIT Men's Basketball

Make sure to refresh the page for updates. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NIT
Basketball

NIT Basketball Schedule and Score Updates | National Invitation Tournament

By Matt Newton5 hours ago
Isaac McKneely and Isaac Traudt, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Isaac McKneely and Isaac Traudt Named Gatorade Players of the Year

By Matt Newton6 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers softball
All Sports

Virginia Softball Shutout by North Dakota State 2-0

By Kathleen Boyce16 hours ago
Kyle Teel, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Teel Hits Grand Slam, No. 19 Virginia Beats Rider 14-4

By Matt Newton21 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Preview: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs | NIT Men's Basketball

By Matt NewtonMar 15, 2022
Connor Shellenberger and Cole Kastner
Lacrosse

Shellenberger and Kastner Earn ACC Lacrosse Weekly Honors

By Matt NewtonMar 15, 2022
March Madness court logo
Basketball

NCAA March Madness First Round Spreads | NCAA Tournament

By Matt NewtonMar 15, 2022
Nate Savino, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Virginia's Nate Savino Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

By Matt NewtonMar 14, 2022