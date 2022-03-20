Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Texas Mean Green Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live | NIT Basketball

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (20-13) vs. No. 2 seed North Texas Mean Green (25-6) men's basketball game in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday night at the Super Pit in Denton, Texas.

See the full 2022 NIT bracket, schedule, and live score updates here: NIT Basketball Schedule and Score Updates | National Invitation Tournament

Make sure to refresh the page for updates.

Halftime. Virginia 26, North Texas 24

Tylor Perry knocks down a heavily contested pull-up three-pointer. McBride drives baseline and is fouled by Caffaro. He makes one of two free throws to tie the game at 21-21. Jayden Gardner is left open at the right elbow and makes the jumper for his second basket of the game. Gardner draws a foul on a baseline drive and goes 1/2 at the line. Gardner picks up his second foul with a little over a minute left in the first half. Clark drives left on Bell and flips in a lefty layup off the glass. Perry drives past Malachi Poindexter and finishes a tough layup plus a foul on Armaan Franklin. Stattmann drives the lane and is fouled by Aaron Scott, who tried to set a charge but did not have his feet set. Stattmann misses the front end of the one-and-one and UVA takes a 26-24 lead into halftime.

Virginia 21, North Texas 17 | 3:49 1H

Tylor Perry puts up a circus push-shot at the end of the shot clock and banks it in from just inside the three-point line. Kihei Clark responds by swishing a baseline jumper. Kadin Shedrick picks up his second foul of the first half and checks out of the game. Beekman drives baseline and finishes with a beautiful up-and-under layup to give the Cavaliers their first lead of the game. Stattmann gets a piece of JJ Murray's three-pointer and then leaks out in transition before receiving the pass from Kihei Clark and finishing the fastbreak layup. Virginia is on a 13-2 run over the last six minutes. Timeout North Texas.

Virginia 15, North Texas | 7:47 1H

Clark leaves a jumper short but Stattmann gets the rebound and is fouled before making both free throws. Virginia goes small to match North Texas with Kody Stattmann and Jayden Gardner as UVA's two bigs. North Texas scores late in the shot clock again as Bell gets inside for a layup. McBride blows past Taine Murray for a lefty layup. Kihei Clark fakes a pass and drains a deep three-pointer that just barely left his hand in time to beat the shot clock. Beekman and Gardner run the pick and roll and Beekman finds Gardner for a baseline jumper - bread and butter play for the Cavaliers. Virginia finally uses its size advantage as Kadin Shedrick gets the ball at the free throw line and soars to the basket for a flush. UVA uses a 7-0 run to tie the game at the under-8.

Virginia 6, North Texas 11 | 12:00 1H

Mardrez McBride hits a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the right wing to make it 7-1. Six minutes into the game, Virginia gets its first made field goal of the game as Reece Beekman drives to the basket and finishes off the glass. The Mean Green immediately get one back as Bell finds a wide open Aaron Scott under the basket for a layup. Kadin Shedrick is fouled and makes one of two free throws. Matthew Stone gets inside positioning for an offensive rebound and putback. Kody Stattmann drives to the basket for a layup.

Virginia 1, North Texas 4 | 15:34 1H

Virginia wins the tip and Jayden Gardner misses a mid-range jumper but Francisco Caffaro is there for the offensive rebound and is fouled. Caffaro goes 1/2 from the line to get the scoring started. North Texas gets the ball inside to Abou Ousmane, who scores a floater. Armaan Franklin turns the ball over and Thomas Bell drives to the basket for an easy layup. Both teams trade a few empty possessions and we go to the first media timeout with North Texas leading 4-1. I hope you took the under.