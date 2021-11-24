Live Updates: Virginia Basketball vs. Providence

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the Providence Friars on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in the finals of the Roman Legends Classic.

Starting Lineups

Virginia

Kihei Clark

Reece Beekman

Armaan Franklin

Jayden Gardner

Kadin Shedrick

Providence

Jared Bynum

Al Durham

Justin Minaya

Noah Horchler

Nate Watson

First Half

Armaan Franklin bounces the ball off of his knee and turns it over leading to a Noah Horchler alley-oop dunk in transition off a pass from Jared Bynum. Providence scores again on an Al Durham pull-up three. Gardner scores a pair of baskets to get the Hoos going on offense. Nate Watson scores an open dunk after some great interior passing by Providence. Armaan Franklin picks up right where he left off from Monday night with back-to-back pull-up threes, the second of which he banked in off the glass.

Virginia 10, Providence 7 | 14:29 1H

Jayden Gardner grabs a Kihei Clark blocked shot and makes a floater as the shot clock expires, but it is reviewed and the refs waive off the shot for a shot-clock violation. On the next possession, Francisco Caffaro misses a hook shot and Gardner was likely not the last one to touch the ball before it went in the basket, but he certainly helped it get there on the putback and he has six points early for Virginia. UVA is on an 8-0 run right now and the Friars have not scored in nearly five minutes.

Virginia 12, Providence 7 | 11:42 1H

Providence's leading scorer Nate Watson picks up his second foul midway through the first half and takes a seat. Armaan Franklin makes a catch-and-shoot three from the left wing and Ed Cooley calls a timeout. All 17 of Virginia's points have been scored by UVA's transfers Franklin and Gardner. Al Durham scores a layup to end Providence's scoring drought of 6+ minutes.

With Franklin and Gardner off the floor, Virginia expectedly struggles to score. UVA commits its second shot-clock violation of the game, but the Hoos respond by forcing a Providence shot-clock violation on the next possession.

Virginia 17, Providence 9 | 7:24 1H

Franklin comes off of a curl and hits a nice fadeaway jumper from the right elbow. Franklin then comes up with a steal and feeds Beekman in transition. Beekman finishes the layup to become the first Cavalier not named Franklin or Gardner to score tonight. Nate Watson checks back back in the game and makes a jumper.

Providence goes to a zone defense and UVA initially has trouble with it, but Francisco Caffaro collects Beekman's missed layup and puts it in. Virginia's defense has been incredible so far.

Armaan Franklin runs along the baseline and gets open in the right corner in the Providence zone and drains the three. Franklin is currently outscoring Providence with 14 points on four three-pointers.

Virginia 26, Providence 13 | 2:02 1H

Francisco Caffaro is on the other end of buzzer-beating foul this time. He barely had the ball in his hands in the paint, but he's fouled as time expired. Caffaro makes both and UVA doubles up Providence in the first half.

Armaan Franklin (14 points) and Jayden Gardner (10 points) combine for 24 of Virginia's 30 first half points.

That was without a doubt Virginia's best defensive half of basketball this season. Providence held to just 15 points on 26% shooting from the field.

Halftime. Virginia 30, Providence 15

Not a great first two minutes of the second half for Virginia in terms of foul trouble. Armaan Franklin picks up his third foul 22 seconds into the second half. Kadin Shedrick picks up his third foul 93 seconds into the second half.

Providence scores the first four points, but Jayden Gardner hits a pull up elbow jumper for Virginia's first points of the second half. Kihei Clark pump fakes and drains a three from the right wing. A few possessions later, Clark is money again on a catch-and-shoot three after flaring open to the corner to extend the UVA lead back to 15 points.

Virginia 40, Providence 25 | 14:57 2H