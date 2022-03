Sweet 16 Score Updates and Schedule | NCAA March Madness

Thursday

7:09pm: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas (CBS)

7:29pm: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan (TBS)

9:39pm: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (CBS)

9:59pm: No. 1 Arizona No. 5 Houston (TBS)

Friday

7:09pm: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's (CBS)

7:29pm: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence (TBS)

9:39pm: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina (CBS)

9:59pm: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State (TBS)