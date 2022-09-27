Schedule Announced for 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge
The schedule of game times and TV designations have been released for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The 24th annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge will feature 14 matchups between Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten Teams and each game will be broadcast on ESPN's family on networks.
The ACC holds a 12-8-3 advantage in the Challenge, but the Big Ten enters the 2022-2023 season having won each of the last three editions of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
See the full schedule for the 2022 Men's ACC/Big Ten Challenge:
2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Monday, Nov. 28
Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Pitt at Northwestern, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Syracuse at Illinois, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Maryland at Louisville, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Penn State at Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Ohio State at Duke, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Purdue at Florida State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Michigan State at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU