Skip to main content
Schedule Announced for 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Schedule Announced for 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

See the full schedule and TV designations for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Men's Basketball Challenge
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The schedule of game times and TV designations have been released for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. 

The 24th annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge will feature 14 matchups between Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten Teams and each game will be broadcast on ESPN's family on networks. 

The ACC holds a 12-8-3 advantage in the Challenge, but the Big Ten enters the 2022-2023 season having won each of the last three editions of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. 

See the full schedule for the 2022 Men's ACC/Big Ten Challenge:

2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Pitt at Northwestern, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Maryland at Louisville, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Penn State at Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at Florida State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field.
Football

Duke HC Mike Elko Previews Virginia

By Matt Newton
Tony Bennett Virginia men's basketball head coach
Basketball

Will Virginia Land Another Commit in the 2023 Recruiting Class?

By Matt Newton
Virginia senior Chico Bennett Jr. celebrates after sacking the quarterback against Syracuse.
Football

Chico Bennett Jr. Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals linebacker C.J. Avery (9) during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium.
Football

Kickoff Time Set for Virginia's Homecomings Game Against Louisville

By Matt Newton
UVA Duke odds
Football

Virginia Opens as Narrow Underdogs at Duke

By Matt Newton
Abby Tadder swings at the ball during the Virginia Cavaliers' volleyball match against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Drops Two Heartbreaking Five-Set Matches to Open ACC Play

By Kathleen Boyce
Haley Hopkins celebrates after scoring a goal for the Virginia women's soccer team.
All Sports

Hopkins Scores 50th, UVA Women's Soccer Takes Down Louisville 2-0

By Matt Newton
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) pulls in a touchdown catch while being guarded by Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) putting the Indianapolis Colts ahead with 24 seconds left in the game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Pro Hoos

Jelani Woods Catches Game-Winning Touchdown to Lift Colts Over Chiefs

By Matt Newton