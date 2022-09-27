Schedule Announced for 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The schedule of game times and TV designations have been released for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The 24th annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge will feature 14 matchups between Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten Teams and each game will be broadcast on ESPN's family on networks.

The ACC holds a 12-8-3 advantage in the Challenge, but the Big Ten enters the 2022-2023 season having won each of the last three editions of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

See the full schedule for the 2022 Men's ACC/Big Ten Challenge:

2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Pitt at Northwestern, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Maryland at Louisville, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Penn State at Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at Florida State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU