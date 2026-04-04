Three Reasons Virginia Should Pursue Kansas Transfer Flory Bidunga

Let's face it, the Virginia Cavaliers are losing some of their impact players. Jacari White, Ugonna Onyenso, Malik Thomas, Devin Tillis and Dallin Hall are all seniors and will not be returning to UVA. With their departures, head coach Ryan Odom has some serious spots on his roster that need to be filled rather quickly. Fortunately, his time to do so is coming.

The transfer portal opens soon, which should open doors for Odom and the Cavaliers, but out of all the transfers who could end up in the portal, one stands out the most—Flory Bidunga of the Kansas Jayhawks. We've compiled the top three reasons why Hoos should pursue him, or they could end up with a missed opportunity on their hands.

1. He’s One of the Jayhawks’ Most Productive Players

St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling and Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bidunga wrapped up his 2025-26 campaign, averaging 13.3 points, which placed him at third among his Kansas teammates. Additionally, he led his program with nine rebounds per game, along with 1.5 assists and 2.6 blocks, while shooting 64.0% from the floor. His ability to perform well on both sides of the ball is enticing for programs across the country, which would land him as one of the top players in the portal. Simply put, landing him will not be easy, but the effort could certainly be well worth it.

2. He Could fill Ugonna Onyenso's Shoes

Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara and Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With elite shot blocker Ugonna Onyenso departing from UVA, Virginia could be in trouble when it comes to rim protection. But if the Cavaliers can land Bidunga, he comes with a 6'10" frame, and he, too, is exceptional at blocking. One thing Bidunga could provide that Onyenso couldn't is consistent offensive upside.

3. He Provides Immediate Impact

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Bidunga, there isn't a ton of development that still needs to take place. He already brings offensive efficiency to the table, and he's equally as skilled on defense. Not to mention, he is only a sophomore right now, so he could be more of a long-term investment for the Cavaliers.

Whether or not Odom decides to pursue Bidunga is up in the air right now, with no clear direction, but he could fill a significant gap quite seamlessly. Odom is no stranger to success in the portal, and he knows the type of players he needs to acquire. Will Bidunga fit the bill, or will Odom end up prioritizing a different type of player?