Two Role Players Virginia Basketball Will Have To Lean On More This Season

Every year, we see a role player have a significant impact on college basketball and affect winning at a high level. They know their role and can play it at a very high level. They don’t need the spotlight, but can make the plays and likely go under the radar. Virginia has several players who fit that category who will fly under the radar and not be asked about a lot or brought up. However, these players could have a profound impact on winning next year, and the Cavaliers could take a step forward after winning 30 games. Let’s take a closer look at who that could be.

1. Elijah Gertrude

Yes, Virginia added a four-star guard from the transfer portal in Christian Harmon, who could end up being a starting guard/wing for them. However, Elijah Gertrude will be a key role player, and his development could loom large next season for the Cavaliers. He didn’t play a lot last season but showed flashes whenever he was in the game, and he could make plays. Gertrude averaged 1.7 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. Virginia is going to need a spark off the bench, and one that can come in and lead the second unit and even potentially score. Gertrude is the perfect match for that, and his growth will be a valuable part of the team next season. If he can develop into a solid wing, he should be able to make the plays the Cavaliers need. He will be a name to follow.

2. Silas Barksdale

Barksdale redshirted as a freshman after coming out of high school as a four-star prospect. He is expected to be a part of this Virginia team that is expected to compete in the ACC. Barksdale is a long, athletic forward who stands at 6’9 and 223 pounds. The area where he could be a key role player is as a big man. Virginia has yet to add a solid Center or forward to back up Thijs De Ridder or Johann Grünloh. That raises a little bit of concern, but Barksdale could easily be the guy for head coach Ryan Odom, so that he can slide in when they need a break. For Barksdale, defending at a high level and rebounding are key roles he will need to fulfil if he wants to see the floor at a consistent rate. We know he can score the basketball, but now he will have to put it together on the defensive end to find those consistent minutes. He should be a role player who has a bigger role in the winter.