Skip to main content

UVA Commit Elijah Gertrude on Track to Return from Torn ACL by Next Summer

Gertrude suffered a torn ACL last month, but is expected to be able to return by the time he arrives at UVA next summer
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia basketball class of 2023 signee Elijah Gertrude suffered a torn ACL a little over a month ago, but Gertrude is expected to be able to return to the court by the time he arrives at UVA next summer, according to an interview with 247Sports

“[The doctors] said I should be good to go for summer runs at UVA so that’s great,” Gertrude told 247Sports' Dushawn London this week. “If anything, it’s a blessing in disguise. Instead of this happening at the end of the season and I can’t play my freshman year of college, it happened before we started playing anything and I should be able to play fully when I get to UVA. I’m just going to come back stronger and better.”

For Gertrude to have that perspective despite having to miss his entire senior season of high school basketball at Hudson Catholic is remarkable. Gertrude added that he is off crutches now and beginning physical therapy. 

A four-star prospect from Jersey City, New Jersey, Gertrude is ranked the No. 3 shooting guard in the country by 247Sports and the No. 35 overall recruit in the class of 2023. Gertrude committed to Virginia over Kansas, Seton Hall, Rutgers, and St. John's on September 14th and signed his national letter of intent to come to UVA on November 9th along with fellow class of 2023 commit Blake Buchanan (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho). 

ACL injuries are always deplorable, but this knee injury is especially lamentable for Elijah Gertrude, who might be the most athletic player to commit to Virginia since Justin Anderson. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But as Gertrude noted, it's better that this injury happened now than at a time when it would've prevented him from practicing and playing when he arrived at Virginia. It's also very clear that Elijah Gertrude plans to come back stronger than ever, an exciting prospect for when he finally suits up in the orange and blue at JPJ. 

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Jayden Gardner and Kihei Clark walk off the floor after the Virginia men's basketball game against Monmouth at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball vs. Georgia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton
Carole Miller celebrates during the Virginia women's basketball game against Georgia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Earns Gutsy 69-63 Win Over Georgia Tech

By Kathleen Boyce
Clemson Tigers running back Kobe Pace (20) shoes a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles at Memorial Stadium.
Football

Virginia Adds Kobe Pace to Strong Running Back Group in 2023

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) has a chat with head coach Tony Bennett before taking a seat on the bench in game against North Carolina Central in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Tony Bennett Gives Injury Update on Virginia PG Reece Beekman

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) dribbles the ball as Albany Great Danes guard Malik Edmead (4) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Shakes Slow Start, Pulls Away From Albany for 66-46 Win

By Matt Newton
Ben Vander Plas drives the ball during the Virginia men's basketball game against JMU at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Defeats Albany 66-46 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
Kadin Shedrick and Jayden Gardner wait to be introduced before the Virginia men's basketball game against Houston at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Reece Beekman OUT for Virginia vs. Albany, McKneely and Vander Plas Starting

By Matt Newton
Isaac McKneely looks to pass during the Virginia men's basketball game against Houston.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball vs. Albany Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton