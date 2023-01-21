Virginia Basketball at Wake Forest | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 ACC) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC) on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Virginia 29, Wake Forest 14 | 7:43 1H

UVA gets another stop out of the timeout and then Armaan Franklin hits a heat-check three-pointer from well beyond the arc, Virginia's seventh made shot in a row. Vander Plas gets the ball on the low block and dishes to a cutting Franklin, who finishes the easy dunk. That's eight-straight buckets for the Cavaliers after they started the game 2/14 from the floor. Virginia continues to get wide open looks against Wake's defense. This time it's Reece Beekman who hits a three-pointer from the top of the key. It's a 17-0 run for the Cavaliers over a three-minute period and UVA has opened a 29-14 lead.

Virginia 29, Wake Forest 14 | 7:43 1H

With Wake dropping into a 1-3-1 zone, Reece Beekman gets inside and dishes out to Franklin, who hits his second three-pointer. Virginia gets a stop and then Isaac McKneely joins the three-point party, swishing a triple from the right wing to cap a 9-0 run for the Cavaliers. Virginia has hit its last six shots and Steve Forbes calls timeout as his Demon Deacons now trail 21-14.

Virginia 21, Wake Forest 14 | 9:24 1H

With Virginia struggling to shoot the three, Wake Forest drops into a zone defensive look. Francisco Caffaro checks into the game, which certainly won't do much to help UVA's spacing. Virginia gets a stop and then Jayden Gardner hits a mid-range jumper to get the Hoos back within one. Gardner blocks Andrew Carr's shot but Carr grabs the ball and gets to the rim for an easy layup. Caffaro gives Virginia a couple of second-chance opportunities with offensive rebounds and Virginia eventually cashes in with a three-pointer by Kihei Clark from the top of the key. Cameron Hildreth draws a foul and makes both free throws. Kadin Shedrick checks into the game and despite losing a shoe, gets the ball in the low post and kicks out to Clark, who hits his second three-pointer of the game and Virginia leads 10-9. With the shot-clock winding down, Tyree Appleby pulls up from deep and splashes the three-pointer. Armaan Franklin answers with a mid-range jumper on the other end. Hildreth uses a sweet spin move to get around Ryan Dunn and scores off the glass. UVA again has the answer as Isaac McKneely passes to Armaan Franklin, who hits the catch-and-shoot triple from the right wing. After starting ice cold, the Cavaliers have hit their last four shots and now lead 15-14.

Virginia 15, Wake Forest 14 | 10:43 1H

After both teams come up empty on their first two possessions, Tyree Appleby drives against Kihei Clark and after missing his initial shot, grabs the rebound and scores off the glass for the first bucket of the game. The Cavaliers generate some good looks from the perimeter in their first few possessions, but can't get any of them to fall as they start 0/5 from the floor. Damari Monsanto pulls up from well beyond the arc on the left wing and drills the three to give Wake a 5-0 lead. UVA misses eight-straight shots but Ben Vander Plas snatches the offensive rebound off of a missed three from Beekman and lays it in for Virginia's first bucket of the game more than four minutes in.