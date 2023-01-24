Virginia Basketball Bracketology Update: NCAA Tournament Projections - 1/24

Just over seven weeks remain until Selection Sunday for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, so it's time to take a look at where Virginia stands in the latest March Madness bracketology projections. The Cavaliers have won five games in a row and are currently ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

There seems to be a consensus between bracket experts Joe Lunardi (ESPN), Jerry Palm (CBS), and Mike DeCourcy (Fox), who each have Virginia as the No. 3 seed in the East Region. See a summary of each expert's latest bracketology forecast below:

Joe Lunardi - ESPN

Lunardi has Virginia as the No. 3 seed in the East Region, facing No. 14 Princeton in the first round. Lunardi lists UVA as the top No. 3 seed and the No. 9 overall team in the field of 68.

Lunardi has seven ACC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Virginia, No. 5 Duke, No. 6 Miami, No. 7 NC State, No. 8 Clemson, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 11 Pittsburgh, (Wake Forest is in the Next Four Out)

Jerry Palm - CBS

Palm has Virginia as the No. 3 seed in the East Region, facing No. 14 Iona in the first round.

Palm has seven ACC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Virginia, No. 5 Miami, No. 5 Duke, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 8 NC State, No. 10 Clemson, No. 10 Wake Forest (Pittsburgh - First Four Out)

Mike DeCourcy - Fox Sports

DeCourcy has Virginia as the No. 3 seed in the East Region, facing No. 14 Princeton in the first round.

DeCourcy has eight ACC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Virginia, No. 5 Miami, No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Duke, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 8 NC State, No. 11 Pittsburgh, No. 11 Wake Forest (Last Four In)

Here's a snapshot of Virginia's current NCAA Tournament resume:

Record: 15-3 overall, 7-2 ACC, 9-1 home, 4-2 away, 2-0 neutral

3-3 vs. Quad 1, 3-0 vs. Quad 2, 4-0 vs. Quad 3, 5-0 vs. Quad 4

NET ranking: 14th

Virginia hosts Boston College on Saturday at 12pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

