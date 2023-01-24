Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball Bracketology Update: NCAA Tournament Projections - 1/24

See where the Cavaliers sit in the latest college basketball March Madness projections
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Just over seven weeks remain until Selection Sunday for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, so it's time to take a look at where Virginia stands in the latest March Madness bracketology projections. The Cavaliers have won five games in a row and are currently ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. 

There seems to be a consensus between bracket experts Joe Lunardi (ESPN), Jerry Palm (CBS), and Mike DeCourcy (Fox), who each have Virginia as the No. 3 seed in the East Region. See a summary of each expert's latest bracketology forecast below:

Joe Lunardi - ESPN

Lunardi has Virginia as the No. 3 seed in the East Region, facing No. 14 Princeton in the first round. Lunardi lists UVA as the top No. 3 seed and the No. 9 overall team in the field of 68. 

Lunardi has seven ACC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Virginia, No. 5 Duke, No. 6 Miami, No. 7 NC State, No. 8 Clemson, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 11 Pittsburgh, (Wake Forest is in the Next Four Out)

Click here to see Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology on ESPN. 

Jerry Palm - CBS

Palm has Virginia as the No. 3 seed in the East Region, facing No. 14 Iona in the first round. 

Palm has seven ACC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Virginia, No. 5 Miami, No. 5 Duke, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 8 NC State, No. 10 Clemson, No. 10 Wake Forest (Pittsburgh - First Four Out)

Click here to see Jerry Palm's latest bracketology on CBS.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mike DeCourcy - Fox Sports

DeCourcy has Virginia as the No. 3 seed in the East Region, facing No. 14 Princeton in the first round. 

DeCourcy has eight ACC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Virginia, No. 5 Miami, No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Duke, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 8 NC State, No. 11 Pittsburgh, No. 11 Wake Forest (Last Four In)

Click here to see Mike DeCourcy's latest bracket forecast on Fox Sports.

Here's a snapshot of Virginia's current NCAA Tournament resume: 

Record: 15-3 overall, 7-2 ACC, 9-1 home, 4-2 away, 2-0 neutral
3-3 vs. Quad 1, 3-0 vs. Quad 2, 4-0 vs. Quad 3, 5-0 vs. Quad 4
NET ranking: 14th

Virginia hosts Boston College on Saturday at 12pm at John Paul Jones Arena. 

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark celebrate during the Virginia men's basketball game against North Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule - January 24-30

By Matt Newton
Griffin Schutz celebrates with his teammates after a goal during the Virginia men's lacrosse game against Lafayette at Klockner Stadium.
Lacrosse

Virginia Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Inside Lacrosse Media Poll

By Matt Newton
Virginia fifth year athlete Alix Still running in the 800 meters as part of the pentathlon at the Hokie Invitational at Rector Field House in Blacksburg.
All Sports

Alix Still's Strong Pentathlon Headlines UVA's Performances at the Hokie Invitational

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers players react on the bench against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Rises to No. 7 in Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

By Matt Newton
Virginia associate head coach and wide receivers coach Marques Hagans warming up before the Virginia football game at Georgia Tech.
Football

Virginia's Marques Hagans Hired as Penn State's Wide Receivers Coach

By Matt Newton
Alex Walsh swims the breaststroke during the Virginia swimming & diving meet against Virginia Tech at the UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center.
All Sports

No. 1 UVA Women's Swim Defeats No. 4 NC State and No. 18 UNC in Tri-Meet

By Matt Newton
Alexander Kiefer and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg celebrate after winning a point in doubles play during the Virginia men's tennis match against UNC-Wilmington at Boar's Head Sports Club.
All Sports

No. 1 Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps No. 11 Baylor 4-0

By Matt Newton
McKenna Dale and Yonta Vaughn playing defense during the Virginia women's basketball game at Notre Dame.
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Falls at No. 7 Notre Dame 76-54

By Matt Newton