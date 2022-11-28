Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 Poll

UVA's No. 3 ranking is the program's highest since the end of the 2018-2019 season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the first time since the end of the 2018-2019 season, the Virginia men's basketball team is ranked in the top three of the AP Top 25 Poll. UVA took care of business in its only game this week, while a couple of top five teams suffered losses, so the Cavaliers moved up two spots to No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings. 

Houston is now the No. 1-ranked team in the nation for the first time since 1983 and Texas is No. 2. 

North Carolina fell 17 spots from No. 1 to No. 18 after suffering back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama this weekend. Kansas, who was No. 3 in the previous poll, dropped to No. 9 after losing to Tennessee. 

Arizona moved up ten spots to No. 4 and Purdue moved up a staggering 19 positions to No. 5 after dismantling Duke on Sunday. The Blue Devils fell from No. 8 to No. 17 following the loss. 

Barring any losses from either team over the next couple of weeks, there will be a top three matchup in Charlottesville when Virginia hosts Houston on Saturday, December 17th, at 2pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll - Week 4

  1. Houston (6-0)
  2. Texas (5-0)
  3. Virginia (5-0)
  4. Arizona (6-0)
  5. Purdue (6-0)
  6. Baylor (5-1)
  7. Creighton (6-1)
  8. UConn (8-0)
  9. Kansas (6-1)
  10. Indiana (6-0)
  11. Arkansas (5-1)
  12. Alabama (6-1)
  13. Tennessee (5-1)
  14. Gonzaga (5-2)
  15. Auburn (7-0)
  16. Illinois (5-1)
  17. Duke (6-2)
  18. North Carolina (5-2)
  19. Kentucky (4-2)
  20. Michigan State (5-2)
  21. UCLA (5-2)
  22. Maryland (6-0)
  23. Iowa State (5-1)
  24. San Diego State (4-2)
  25. Ohio State (5-1)
Others receiving votes: TCU (45), Iowa (31), Charleston (20), West Virginia (14), Mississippi State (12), Texas Tech (11), Michigan (8), Wisconsin (6), UNLV (6), Arizona State (6), Miami (6), Oklahoma (2), Missouri (2), New Mexico (1), Kansas State (1), St. John's (1), Virginia Tech (1)

Virginia (5-0) plays at Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday at 9:30pm in Ann Arbor. 

