Virginia Basketball vs. Georgia Tech | Scores and Live Updates

Score updates and live analysis for the UVA men's basketball game at Georgia Tech on New Year's Eve
The Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-1 ACC) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-5, 0-2 ACC) in a New Year's Eve ACC battle on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below. 

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Virginia 27, Georgia Tech 23 | 2:58 1H

The Cavaliers have gone cold offensively, going more than four minutes since their last points, and Georgia Tech is heating up as Miles Kelly drains a three-pointer. UVA uses some nice ball movement to produce an open corner three for Reece Beekman, who knocks it down to end Virginia's scoring drought. Jayden Gardner comes up with a steal and feeds the ball ahead to Kihei Clark, who draws a foul in transition and goes 1/2 from the free throw line. Vander Plas draws a charge for the second time today. Howard collects an air-ball three-point attempt and lays it in. Miles Kelly knocks down another three-pointer and Georgia Tech is back within two points. Gardner gets the ball in the paint and uses a nice rip through move and sinks a short floater to stop the Georgia Tech run. 

Virginia 27, Georgia Tech 23 | 2:58 1H

Ben Vander Plas swats the ball away from Deivon Smith and takes it the other way and draws a foul on Smith. Vander Plas makes 1/2 free throws. Virginia gets a stop and then Isaac McKneely knocks down a catch-and-shoot triple from the corner, UVA's fourth three-pointer of the game. Beekman turns the ball over as Miles Kelly steals the ball from him and takes it the other way, finishing strong at the rim plus a foul on Shedrick. Kelly completes the three-point play. Kadin Shedrick picks up his second foul while trying to get an offensive rebound and Shedrick is pulled from the game. 

Virginia 21, Georgia Tech 15 | 7:15 1H

Shedrick is too late to recover after hedging a screen and Rodney Howard gets free underneath for a layup. Shedrick makes up for it on the next play, receiving a nice pass from Gardner for an open dunk. Franklin is called for a blocking foul and Deebo Coleman goes to the line and makes 1/2 free throws. Kihei Clark splashes a three-pointer while fading away on the left wing. Howard gets loose down low again for a layup. Reece Beekman gets free around a screen and no one picks him up, streaking to the basket for an uncontested layup. Beekman has looked pretty good so far with his movement. He sat out of UVA's last game against Albany as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury. 

Virginia 17, Georgia Tech 12 | 11:52 1H

Jayden Gardner splashes a mid-range jumper from the left elbow on the first possession of the game to get the scoring started. Lance Terry drives to the basket and scores off the glass to get the Yellow Jackets on the board. Kadin Shedrick passes out to Armaan Franklin for a corner three and Franklin splashes it. Franklin comes up with a steal and starts a fastbreak for UVA.  Clark eventually gives it back to Franklin, who splashes the transition three-pointer. Kyle Sturdivant hits a fadeaway jumper inside. Georgia Tech gets a stop and then Deebo Coleman hits a deep three-pointer from the right wing. Clark sends a beautiful no-look bounce pass down low to Gardner for an easy layup. 

Virginia 10, Georgia Tech 7 | 15:23 1H

