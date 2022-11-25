Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore | Scores & Live Updates

Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks men's basketball game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) host the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) in a non-conference basketball matchup on Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below. 

This article will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top. Refresh the page for updates.

UMES Starters: Ahamadou Fofana, Chase Davis, Zion Styles, Da'Shawn Phillip, Nathaniel Pollard, Jr.

UVA Starters: Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Kadin Shedrick

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia women's soccer team kneels in a huddle before its match against Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

Preview: Virginia Women's Soccer Takes on UCLA in NCAA Quarterfinals

By Matt Newton
Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) reacts to a call during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Jayhawks defeat the Blue Devils 69 to 64.
Basketball

ACC Basketball Off to a Rough Start in Non-Conference Play

By Matt Newton
Kihei Clark dribbles the ball during the Virginia men's basketball game against NC Central at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins (16) looks to throw in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.
Pro Hoos

Former UVA QB Bryce Perkins in Line to Make First Career Start

By Matt Newton
The Virginia women's basketball team celebrates on the bench during a win over Wake Forest at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

Virginia Earns Scrappy 62-41 Win Over Campbell to Remain Unbeaten

By Matt Newton
The Virginia volleyball team huddles before its match against Wake Forest at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Sports

Slow Starts Plague UVA Volleyball in 3-1 Loss at NC State

By Kathleen Boyce
Three-star wide receiver Amare Thomas decommits from Virginia.
Football

Three-Star Wide Receiver Decommits From Virginia Football

By Matt Newton
A general view of the arena before the start of a game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and Sam Houston State Bearkats during the Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball to Play in 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament

By Matt Newton