Virginia Basketball vs. Monmouth | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers look to improve to 2-0 on the season as they host the Monmouth Hawks on Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with score updates and live analysis for Monmouth at Virginia below.

Most recent updates are at the top. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Monmouth 21, Virginia 42 | Halftime

The fouls continue to accumulate as the refs are calling a close one. We're up to 10 fouls for each team. Beekman is fouled driving the lane and he makes both free throws. Ryan Dunn pokes a Monmouth pass out of bounds with one second left on the shot clock and the ensuing shot misses everything as Virginia forces its second shot clock violation of the game. Kihei Clark drives baseline and whips a one-handed pass out to Ben Vander Plas, who splashes the catch-and-shot triple from the left wing. It's a first half Cavalanche for Virginia, who takes a 42-21 lead into halftime.

Clark is having himself quite a game so far. Now he gets it done with the pass, lobbing for Kadin Shedrick, who slams down the alley-oop dunk. Shedrick picks up his second foul and Ryan Dunn comes back in the game to replace him. Lot of whistles from Ted Valentine and company here at JPJ tonight for both sides - seven fouls for each team with six minutes still to go in the first half. Ryan Dunn is called for a foul while going for an offensive rebound. Ruth goes to the free throw line for a one-and-one and makes both, ending Monmouth's scoring drought which lasted for nearly five minutes. The whistles continue as Dunn goes for an offensive rebound and this time, he draws a foul and makes both free throws. Vander Plas is called for a foul on Ruth, who makes both free throws. We're up to a combined 17 fouls between the two teams. Beekman gets the handoff from Vander Plas and glides to the basket, dropping in a floater off the glass. Vander Plas pump-fakes out of a corner three and drives the baseline before laying it in with a reverse finish. Monmouth hasn't hit a field goal in nearly seven minutes and UVA's lead is up to 16 points.

Monmouth 21, Virginia 37 | 3:46 1H

Kadin Shedrick is fouled grabbing a defensive rebound and UVA is in the bonus. Shedrick makes both ends of the one-and-one and the lead grows to 12 points. Virginia forces a Monmouth shot clock violation, the first of the season for UVA. UVA is still on a 10-0 run over the last two and a half minutes.

Monmouth 17, Virginia 29 | 7:40 1H

Kihei Clark spins in the paint and knocks down the tough fadeaway jumper. Myles Foster stays hot and gets a hook shot to go in the paint. He has ten early points to lead all scorers. Monmouth makes the mistake of fouling a three-pointer again and again, UVA doesn't cash in completely, as Ben Vander Plas makes only two of the three free throws. Ryan Dunn's first-career points come on a three-pointer from the right wing - wow, this freshmen class is going to be amazing for the Cavaliers. Clark picks off a pass from Monmouth and takes it the other way before firing a pass down to Beekman. Beekman gives the ball right back to Clark, who pump-fakes and then knocks down the three-pointer as JPJ erupts. Virginia is on an 8-0 run to take a 10-point lead and Monmouth calls timeout.

Monmouth 17, Virginia 27 | 8:40 1H

Jayden Gardner works hard in the paint to get an offensive rebound and is fouled. He makes both free throws to cut the deficit to one point. Allen is doubled in the paint and makes a great pass down to Foster, who lays it in. Jayden Gardner slaps out an offensive rebound and the ball comes right to Kihei Clark, who knocks down the open three. Jack Collins responds with a three-pointer from the top of the key for Monmouth. Ben Vander Plas fires a cross-court pass to Isaac McKneely, who knocks down the catch-and-shoot corner three and it has turned into a three-point shooting contest here at John Paul Jones Arena. McKneely is fouled shooting a three, but he is only able to hit one of the three foul shots. Ryan Dunn checks into the game for the first time in his career. McKneely makes up for the missed free throws immediately as gets another great pass from Vander Plas and knocks down the three from the corner. Allen grabs an offensive rebound and lays it in on the other end for Monmouth.

Monmouth 15, Virginia 17 | 11:04 1H

Monmouth wins the tip and lands the first blow, as Myles Foster grabs an offensive rebound and lays it in plus a foul on Kihei Clark. Foster misses the free throw. After a UVA turnover, Myles Ruther hits a free-throw line jumper. Armaan Franklin hits a three-pointer from the left wing to get the Cavaliers on the board. Isaac McKneely checks into the game for Kihei Clark just three minutes into the game. Myles Foster bangs into Kadin Shedrick down low to create space and lays it in. Jayden Gardner matches that physicality on the other end, absorbing some contact and sinking a shot off the window. Tahron Allen has the answer for Monmouth, scoring over Armaan Franklin in the paint as Monmouth takes an 8-5 lead at the first timeout.

Monmouth 8, Virginia 5 | 15:19 1H