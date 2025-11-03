Virginia Cavaliers vs. Rider Broncs Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
UVA 36, Rider 25 | 3:31 1H
De Ridder continues to find success and is now 6-7 from the field for 12 points. Virginia's defense is suffocating the Broncs, forcing a number of poor shots. Rider has been held 7-21 from the field so far.
UVA 34, Rider 25 | 4:30 1H
Virginia and Rider continue to split time at the free-throw line––to Rider's benefit. The Cavaliers are 10-17 from the line, while Broncs have netted 9-12. Number 28, Thij De Ridder responded with a comfortable midrange on the other end, and a flash to the basket for a lay up on a subsequent possession. The first year from Belgium has secured 5 rebounds as well.
UVA 24, Rider 16 | 8:38
Rider scored two quick buckets out of the half, including a strong finish by number 0, Zion Cruz. UVA's Malik Thomas immediately responded with a three on the other end. The Cavaliers and Broncs then traded free-throws to make the score UVA 24, Riders 16.
UVA 18, Rider 10 | 11:13 1H
Virginia's Thij De Ridder scored 6 points in the early going and built an early lead for the Cavaliers. A number of other Hoos knotched 3 points, including Jacari White who went 3-3 from the free-throw line. Before forcing a time out, Chance Mallory swiped the ball away from a Bronc under the basket, scored the put-back, and pushed UVA ahead 18-7.
The Virginia Cavaliers are set to take on the Rider Broncs at home at John Paul Jones. As we await our 7pm ET tipoff on ACC Network Extra, read the final score predictions for the contest: Virginia Basketball vs Rider: Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Game