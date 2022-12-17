Skip to main content

Virginia vs. Houston | Scores and Live Updates

Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Houston Cougars men's basketball game
The No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers (8-0, 1-0 ACC) host the No. 5 Houston Cougars (10-1, 0-0 AAC) in a big-time non-conference showdown on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. 

Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for Virginia vs. Houston below. This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates. 

Houston starters: Marcus Sasser, Jamal Shead, Tramon Mark, J'Wan Roberts, Jarace Walker

Virginia starters: Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Kadin Shedrick

