Virginia vs. JMU | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (7-0, 0-0 ACC) host the James Madison Dukes (7-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a non-conference Commonwealth battle on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA comes in undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the country, but the Cavaliers are also looking to avenge their first-ever loss to the Dukes suffered last season in Harrisonburg. With the nation's No. 1 scoring offense, JMU looks to beat Virginia in Charlottesville for the first time.

Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below. This article will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the page. Refresh for updates.

Current Score: JMU 28, Virginia 33 | 15:53 2H

With Beekman expected to be out for the rest of the game, UVA starts the second half with a lineup of Kihei Clark, Isaac McKneely, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, and Kadin Shedrick. Takal Molson drives on Franklin and banks a lefty layup off the glass. On UVA's next possession, Franklin swings the ball to Kihei Clark, who splashes the catch-and-shoot triple from the left wing. Molson pulls up with Franklin's hand in his face and buries the heavily-contested three-pointer. Molson has been very aggressive to start the second half. This time, he drives on Franklin and draws a foul, making one of two free throws. Molson has each of JMU's six points this half. Clark draws 6'8" forward Mezie Offurum in an insolation play and uses a smooth step-back move to free himself for a three-pointer, his second of the half. Vado Morse draws a foul on Shedrick and makes both free throws. Kadin Shedrick continues his trend of taking shots to his face and exits the game with a bloody nose. Vander Plas has the ball stolen from him and Molson takes it the other way, drawing a foul on Ryan Dunn. He'll shoot more free throws on the other side of the timeout.

JMU 28, UVA 33 | 15:52 2H

Some early misses from Isaac McKneely have done nothing to deter his confidence, as he pulls a quick-trigger three off the feed from Clark and swishes it from the right wing. Ben Vander Plas draws a charge, but the refs call it a block and JMU takes advantage as Terrence Edwards hits a short floater. Jayden Gardner is bumped as he attempted a fadeaway jumper and goes to the line for two, but misses both free throws. Justin Amadi grabs an offensive rebound and lays it in to get JMU to 20 points just before halftime. Isaac McKneely gets a good look from three right before the horn but misses it. UVA takes a 27-20 lead to the halftime break.

JMU 20, UVA 27 | Halftime

Kadin Shedrick makes a great effort to save a ball from going out of bounds and fires a one-handed pass out to Armaan Franklin, who knocks down the three from the top of the key to put UVA ahead by 11 points. JMU answers on the other end as Mezie Offurum finds Freidel for a deep three from the right wing. JMU calls timeout.

JMU 16, UVA 24 | 2:57 1H

Still no Reece Beekman for Virginia. Vado Morse pulls up for a three-pointer in transition and drains it right over the hand of Taine Murray. Clark swings a cross-court pass to Murray, who slashes to the paint and dumps a pass off to Shedrick for an easy basket. Shedrick pins a layup attempt from Edwards against the glass, leading to a basket on the other end as Clark dishes to Gardner for a layup.

JMU 13, UVA 21 | 3:46 1H

Kihei Clark checks back into the game and with the shot clock winding down, races past his defender for an open layup. Takal Molson drives on McKneely and hits off the glass despite a good contest from McKneely. Both teams are not executing at a very high level right now, as both teams have made just one of their last eight shots. Armaan Franklin hits an off-balance fadeaway jumper as he was falling to the ground. Gardner comes up with a steal and Kihei Clark takes it the other way before feeding a pass to Ryan Dunn, who soars to the rim for a thunderous dunk, bringing the crowd at JPJ to its feet.

JMU 10, UVA 17 | 7:01 1H

Isaac McKneely receives the hand-off coming around a screen and drives strong through the lane before sending a bounce pass down low to Gardner for an easy layup - sweet play by the freshman McKneely to put the Cavaliers back in front. Kihei Clark attempts a three-pointer from the left wing and it's off the mark, but Morse makes contact with Clark after the shot, sending Clark to the line for three free throws. Clark makes two out of three. Clark is then replaced by Ryan Dunn as UVA goes with a lineup that features neither Clark nor Beekman - Isaac McKneely, Armaan Franklin, Ryan Dunn, Ben Vander Plas, and Kadin Shedrick. A few possessions are played with that lineup but neither team scores. Reece Beekman rejoins the bench and has an ice-pack on his right hamstring. It's unclear if he'll be able to return at this point.

JMU 8, UVA 11 | 11:28 1H

Reece Beekman gathers the tip-off and then kicks out to Armaan Franklin for a three-pointer from the right wing on UVA's first possession. JMU answers right away as Vado Morse throws a cross-court pass to Noah Freidel for a corner three. Jayden Gardner gets to his spot on the baseline off the feed from Franklin and knocks down the jumper. Kadin Shedrick alters Justin Amadi's shot, but Amadi is able to grab his own miss and lay it in off the glass. Jayden Gardner swipes away JMU's backdoor pass and Reece Beekman collects it before streaking down the court and finishing the basket in transition. Beekman lands awkwardly after the layup and play is stopped as Beekman limps to the bench and is replaced by Isaac McKneely. Gardner slaps out a rebound instead of grabbing it himself and the ball goes right to Vado Morse for an open three and JMU takes the lead. Beekman leaves the bench with trainer Ethan Saliba to get his hamstring looked at.

JMU 8, UVA 7 | 15:09 1H