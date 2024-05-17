Bigham Smothers Nation's Top Offense, Virginia Softball Beats Miami 7-0 in NCAAs
Eden Bigham shut down the nation's No. 1 offense to lead Virginia softball to its first NCAA Tournament win since 2010, taking down Miami (Ohio) 7-0 in the opening game of the Knoxville Regional on Friday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Entering Friday’s matchup, there was a lot of chatter about the Miami of Ohio offense. Sitting at 159 home runs, the RedHawks are two home runs away from tying the NCAA single-season team record set by the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021. In addition, Karli Spaid leads D1 softball with 36 home runs, two away from tying the individual single-season record.
However, Eden Bigham had other ideas, like shutting out the RedHawks for the first time all season. Bigham was masterful in the circle, amassing 10 strikeouts and only giving up two hits. She held Karli Spaid hitless and struck out Jenna Golembiewski (2nd in D1 with 28 homers) three separate times, using a variety of pitches to get the job done.
In the top of the first, there was a moment of relief as Bigham made it through the powerful top of the lineup for the first time. After walking Spaid, she got a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.
The Hoos started off hot in the bottom of the first after Jade Hylton smoked a double to left center field and Bella Cabral singled to put runners on the corners. After a walk from Abby Weaver and a sac fly by Macee Eaton to bring in the first run of the game, a ground ball from Shelby Barbee barely stayed fair down the third base line and set up an easy 5-3 double play. The Cavaliers would have to settle for one run after having the bases loaded with no outs.
Eden Bigham put up another scoreless inning in the second, and the Cavaliers stayed disciplined on offense. Sarah Coon walked and then Lauren VanAssche moved her to second with a sac bunt. Next, Kelsey Hackett walked to put two runners on.
With two outs, Jade Hylton hit an 0-2 pitch through the left side. There was going to be a close play at home with Coon hustling from second, but the catcher mishandled the throw in. Not only did Coon score, but Hackett scored all the way from first on the error. This gave Virginia a 3-0 lead, a good start when facing the best offense in the country.
Virginia’s defense held strong in the third and fourth innings, with Shelby Barbee lunging to catch a soft line drive with her foot on first base for a double play in the third, and Eden Bigham working around a walk and a hit-by-pitch in the fourth.
On offense, the Hoos weren’t able to add to the lead in third or fourth. Leah Boggs managed a bunt single with one out in the fourth, but she was thrown out trying to steal second base.
A scary moment for Virginia came in the top of the fifth, when after a two-out infield single, Karli Spaid came up to the plate and hit a deep fly ball to left center field. It continued to carry until Lauren VanAssche made a catch at the wall to end the inning, but it was a few feet away from being a one-run ballgame.
Freshman Macee Eaton came up clutch in the bottom of the fifth with a two run homer, her second long ball of the year. Just before, hitting coach Jeff Tylka talked to Eaton in her at bat. Whatever he told her must have helped, as Eaton deposited the ball in right center field and gave Virginia two crucial insurance runs.
Eden Bigham retired the side in order in the top of the sixth, getting her eighth strikeout of the contest. She only threw 12 pitches in the sixth, which meant she still had a shot to go for the complete game as she sat at just over the 100-pitch threshold.
Virginia continued to be aggressive with baserunning all game, knowing that no lead is safe. Lauren VanAssche got a bunt single in the sixth inning, but was thrown out trying to steal second. The Hoos were 1/3 on stolen bases up to that point, but the aggressive baserunning was crucial in scoring runs in the second inning.
With two outs and one runner on, Jade Hylton hit a two-run homer to give her team a 7-0 lead. Hylton’s hit came with two strikes and marked Virginia’s fifth hit with two strikes out of the seven the team managed.
The Hoos fought for each pitch on offense, taking walks when they were given (7 walks) or battling for base hits. In the end, four of the seven walks drawn were runners who scored, showing that Virginia's patience paid off.
Armed with a 7-0 lead, Bigham made quick work of the seventh inning, only needing 11 pitches to get two strikeouts and a lineout to secure her historic outing.
Bigham not only shut out the best offense in the country, but did so by allowing only two hits. Virginia earned its second NCAA win in team history thanks to Bigham’s work and the solid play behind her. After an uncharacteristic ACC quarterfinals game that had little offense, poor command of pitching, and several fielding errors, the Hoos showed why they were able to win seven of eight ACC series and upset several ranked teams with an all-around excellent performance in their first NCAA Tournament game in 14 years.
UVA will face the winner of host No. 3 overall seed Tennessee and A10 Champion Dayton on Saturday at 1 pm.