Emma Navarro’s Impressive US Open Performance Comes to an End
After an exciting run to her first career Grand Slam Semi-Final, former University of Virginia Tennis star Emma Navarro bowed out of the 2024 US Open in straight sets to Aryna Sabalenka, 6-3 7-6(2).
In the first set, Navarro was broken in her first service game of the match and quickly fell into an 0-2 deficit. Navarro battled early, breaking Sabalaneka’s serve and holding her own to level the set at 2-2. Sabalenka’s precision and power took control once again after a polarizing start to the set, as she proceeded to break Navarro’s serve for a second time at 3-2, and coasted her way to taking the first 6-3.
In the second set, Sabalenka was in cruise control and ultimately served for the match at 5 games to 4. In a semi-final that felt all but over at that point, Navarro ignited energy into the Arthur Ashe crowd and broke Sabalenka’s serve for a second time to even the contest and keep her US Open hopes alive. Sabalenka held her serve at 6-5 to send the two into a second set tiebreak.
After Navarro won the first two points of the 7-point tiebreak, Sabalenka found a second gear and took control - winning the next seven points to close out the match behind strong serving and net play.
Though she left the contest in defeat, Navarro showed incredible fight under the brightest lights of the tennis world. She battled her way back into the second set against a far more experienced Sabalenka, and became the first ever Virginia alumna and just the second ever female College tennis alumna to reach the semi final stage of a Grand Slam.
Despite the loss to the world number two, 23 year old Navarro showed the entire tennis community the skill set that has propelled her to the top echelon of the women’s tennis world. Navarro’s court coverage, shotmaking ability, and consistency stood out throughout the tournament, and was evident in both sets of her defeat tonight.
Sabalenka, a two time Grand Slam Champion and now two-time U.S. Open Finalist, controlled the match from start to finish. Sabalenka proved all too powerful for Navarro in the biggest match of her career thus far, totalling seven aces.
Sabalenka will now contest for her first U.S Open trophy against the winner of Thursday night’s matchup between American Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova of Czechia.
Navarro’s Semi-Final Result comes at the end of an impressive two weeks in her home state of New York, including a career best victory over World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the Round of 16. Navarro’s U.S Open run will see her crack WTA the top 10 for the first time next Monday, an impressive feat for the Virginia tennis alumni and a sign of her bright future in the professional tennis world.