ACC Football: 2025 Preseason Power Rankings
With the season on the horizon, let's rank and preview the ACC's 17-team race in 2025-26.
1. Clemson (10-4, 7-1 ACC in 2024-25)
Last Seen: Losing 38-24 at No. 5 Texas in the first round of the CFB Playoff
Major Non-Conference Games: vs. LSU, at South Carolina
The Skinny: To no one’s surprise, the Tigers stand atop the ACC once again. The preseason hype can be attributed to the return of senior quarterback Cade Klubnik, a bona fide Heisman candidate who accounted for 43 total TDs and threw only six interceptions last season. Moreover, star junior receiver Antonio Williams caught eleven touchdown passes from Klubnik and should make national headlines as Clemson’s No. 1 WR in a stacked position room. On the other side of the ball, Coach Dabo Swinney managed to nab one of college football’s elite defensive minds in coordinator Tom Allen, most recently the defensive coordinator at Penn State. Having already coached a third-overall pick in edge rusher Abdul Carter, Allen can hope that junior Will Heldt — a rare transfer for Swinney — can build on his 56-tackle, five-sack campaign at Purdue in 2024. There might be a comfortable gap between the Tigers and the rest of the ACC field this year, and Klubnik could come home with the Heisman.
2. Miami (10-3, 6-2 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 42-41 to No. 18 Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl
Major Non-Conference Games: vs. Notre Dame, Florida
The Skinny: No. 1 pick Cam Ward isn’t walking through that door, nor is leading receiver Xavier Restrepo. They might have fewer growing pains on the offensive line than they will at wide receiver and tight end following some significant turnover. Georgia transfer Carson Beck will look for a reset after struggling in a few contests last year. The sixth-year does boast an 8-3 record against top-25 teams when starting, including last season’s wins over No. 1 Texas and No. 14 Clemson. If Beck heals fully from his UCL tear, he could approach Ward’s production. He’ll be helped by a top-ranked recruiting class in the ACC and two returning defensive ends in junior Reuben Bain Jr. (3.5 sacks) and sixth-year senior Akheem Mesidor (5.5). As it usually is with Miami, there’s enough talent to see a CFB appearance through; nonetheless, the ‘Canes won’t have the luxury of waiting for the pieces to gel, as Notre Dame comes to town Week 1. As consolation, they won’t have to leave the state of Florida until Week 6 at Louisville.
3. SMU (11-3, 8-0 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 38-10 at No. 6 Penn State in the first round of the CFB Playoff
Major Non-Conference Games: vs. Baylor, at TCU
The Skinny: Perhaps it was the cold, unforgiving weather in Happy Valley that contributed to SMU’s shellacking at the hands of the Nittany Lions, or their schedule was forgiving. Despite losing to Penn State in ugly fashion, the Mustangs did beat two top-25 teams in Louisville and Pittsburgh and nearly upended Clemson in the ACC Championship game. Starting quarterback Kevin Jennings (3,245 YDS, 28 TOT TDs) is returning for offensively-minded head coach Rhett Lashlee, and the offensive line should hold strong for the sophomore. Albeit Jennings’ return, the Mustangs will still feel the absence of running back Brashard Smith (1,332 YDS, 18 TOT TDs). If Lashlee’s defensive unit can replicate its 32nd-ranked finish among scoring defenses with 22.07 PPG allowed, they will be in position for another strong run towards the CFB Playoff. Keep an eye out for safety Isaiah Nwokobia, a second-team All-ACC selection who will again anchor the Mustangs’ secondary this season.
4. Georgia Tech (7-6, 5-3 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 35-27 to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl
Major Non-Conference Games: at Colorado, vs. Georgia
The Skinny: Georgia Tech is a top-five preseason team? Well, the Yellow Jackets’ run-heavy offense will feature returning quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes, having accounted for 1,531 yards and 20 touchdowns combined on the ground last season. Coach Brent Key has already exceeded expectations in Atlanta with two bowl appearances in two years. Despite having finished last season with two losses, the Yellow Jackets went on the road to Athens and nearly wrested an 8-OT thriller away from Georgia, a game which featured a 413-yd, 5 TD effort from King. Georgia Tech would go on to lose by one possession to a Vanderbilt team that defeated No. 1 Alabama. With the ACC tapering off after the top two of Clemson and Miami, Georgia Tech has the experience, ground game, and weapons to surprise with an ACC Championship appearance. For reference, the Yellow Jackets last made it there in 2014. They still ran the triple-option.
5. Louisville (9-4, 5-3 ACC)
Last Seen: Beating Washington 35-34 in the Sun Bowl
Major Non-Conference Games: vs. Kentucky
The Skinny: Louisville has quietly logged three consecutive seasons with at least eight wins, scratching the top-ten of the AP Poll in 2023. Coach Jeff Brohm — a Louisville native — will infuse his dynamic offense with Southern California import Miller Moss (2,555 YDS, 18 TDs), a nine-game starter for the Trojans last season. This could very well be a case of finding “greener pastures” for the senior, having already run the gauntlet against the likes of Michigan, LSU, and Penn State in the Big Ten. A transfer portal infusion on the defensive side of the ball will primarily aim to cover for losses in the secondary, with several key players graduating and several mid-major players coming in. The offense shouldn’t have much of a problem finding its footing with Moss, sophomore running back Isaac Brown (1,173 YDS, 11 TDs), and senior wide receiver Chris Bell (737 YDS, 4 TDs) the headliners of one of the ACC’s more potent units. The defense will determine how far Brohm’s team goes in 2025-26.
6. Duke (9-4, 5-3 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 52-20 to No. 14 Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl
Major Non-Conference Games: vs. Illinois, at Tulane
The Skinny: Another unfamiliar face in the top-half of the ACC pecking order, Duke has emerged under second-year head coach Manny Diaz — like Allen, most recently a defensive coordinator at Penn State. Duke finished fourth in the nation with 43 sacks last season and will return senior defensive ends Wesley Williams (8.0 sacks) and Vincent Anthony Jr. (5.0), with replacements needed at the linebacker position. Diaz’s experience as a defensive tactician should contribute to another strong pass-rushing campaign and an elite secondary featuring a first-team All-ACC selection in senior Chandler Rivers. The blossoming of the Blue Devils began under dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard two years ago, and the trend of successful play at the position should continue under coveted Tulane transfer Darian Mensah. The junior threw for 2,723 yards and 22 TDs on a competitive Green Wave team and turned heads early with a 342-yard, two-TD performance against then-No. 17 Kansas State. Duke is here to stay.
7. Pittsburgh (7-6, 3-5 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 48-46 (6OT) to Toledo in the Sports Bowl
Major Non-Conference Games: at West Virginia, vs. Notre Dame
The Skinny: Pitt never seems to drop out of the top half of the ACC, flying consistently under the radar. The Panthers looked destined to be an ACC Championship contender in 2024-25, yet a 7-0 start quickly unraveled into a nightmarish, 7-6 finish. The major pieces should still be in place: sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein (2,225 YDS, 17 TDs), senior running back Desmond Reid (1,545 TOT YDS, 9 TDs), and junior linebacker Kyle Louis — a first-team Sporting News All-American and ACC Linebacker of the Year. He tallied 100 tackles, seven sacks, and four interceptions in a monstrous sophomore campaign. Holstein, in particular, dealt with injuries and didn’t look nearly the same over Pitt’s 0-6 slide. The sophomore transfer from Alabama hit the 300-yard passing mark in four of the Panthers’ first five games and tossed for 3 TDs in each. Any return to that form will mark a substantial level of improvement for Coach Pat Narduzzi. One can imagine that Pitt will be competitive once again, eager to exorcise the demons of a befuddling last season.
8. NC State (6-7, 3-5 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 26-21 to East Carolina in the Military Bowl
Major Non-Conference Games: vs. Virginia, at Notre Dame
The Skinny: Your eyes do not deceive you. NC State and Virginia are meeting under the guise of an “out-of-conference” matchup to begin the season, as they weren’t scheduled to meet in ACC play. It feels as if NC State is always in the hunt in the ACC under Coach Dave Doeren, and this year shouldn’t be any different. The Wolfpack, led by junior quarterback CJ Bailey (2,413 YDS, 22 TOT TDs), will feature an All-ACC caliber tight end in senior Justin Joly (661 YDS, 4 TDs) and new coordinators on offense and defense. While the 6-7 finish to last season broke a streak of four consecutive winning seasons, I would be unwise to doubt a Doeren-led team. They will miss some key transfers within the defensive back unit, but plenty of teams outside of Clemson and Miami have been stricken by an exodus of one or more positional groups. As it usually goes, the Wolfpack’s season outlook depends on the development of Bailey. The junior didn’t have any proper standout outings last season, but it was his first year as a starter. Joly will present himself as a friendly target at the tight end position and could be lethal in his second year in Raleigh.
9. Virginia Tech (6-7, 4-4 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 24-10 to Minnesota in the Mayo Bowl
Major Non-Conference Games: vs. South Carolina, Vanderbilt
The Skinny: Virginia Tech is tough to figure out. The Hokies generated plenty of preseason buzz last season, only to finish 6-7, as senior quarterback Kyren Drones struggled with injuries and missed time late. A road loss to Vanderbilt in overtime perhaps dampened a promising year for the Hokies, who, as usual, dominated Virginia in Blacksburg, 37-17. Tech might have a quarterback battle on their hands with Drones and sophomore William “Pop” Watson III, the presumed options for the Hokies; moreover, the latter started in place of Drones against Virginia and racked up 302 total yards and two touchdowns in the rivalry win. Can Tech stun South Carolina and get revenge against Vanderbilt, though? They have struggled out of conference and will not be easing into things in 2025. Coach Brent Pry might be coaching for his job, with wins over Virginia expected and 6-6 a disappointing benchmark for a proud program. With many down on the Hokies following an underwhelming year, I can feasibly see them bouncing back by a two or three-win margin.
10. North Carolina (6-7, 3-5 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 27-14 to UConn in the Fenway Bowl
Major Non-Conference Games: vs. TCU, at UCF
The Skinny: Where else to start but with Belichick. The Tar Heels made a massive move in replacement of another legendary head coach, Mack Brown, landing arguably the NFL’s most decorated coach in history. Brady, Moss, and Gronk won’t be setting foot on campus, so time will tell as to whether Belichick can adjust to the college level and bring North Carolina back to the ACC Championship. The Tar Heels will hope that South Alabama import Gio Lopez can fill the void left by Drake Maye since he graduated, with the dual-threat sophomore quarterback recording 2,559 yards through the air, 465 on the ground, and 25 TDs as a sophomore. Now led by Belichick’s son, Steve, the defensive unit must rebound from a season in which it conceded 70 points to James Madison and 41 to both Boston College and Georgia Tech. Unfortunately, there aren’t any immediate “Flex Seal” fixes to the defense following the losses of All-ACC linebacker Power Echols and defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie. The Tar Heels may need some time to gel, but they’ll be competitive under Belichick.
11. Virginia (5-7, 3-5 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 37-17 at Virginia Tech
Major Non-Conference Games: at NC State, vs. Washington State
The Skinny: Coach Tony Elliott is fighting for his job in 2025-26. Clemson’s former offensive coordinator has an 11-23 record in three years at Virginia, which, of course, includes three losses to Virginia Tech. There’s hope for the Cavaliers, who have thrown themselves into the transfer portal in hopes that graduate quarterback Chandler Morris (North Texas), running back J’Mari Taylor (North Carolina Central), and edge Mitchell Melton (Ohio State), among others, will spearhead a winning season for the first time since 2019. Unfortunately, a season-ending injury to sought-after offensive linemen Monroe Mills (Louisville) will detract from Virginia’s candidacy. If Morris can protect the ball and lean on a powerful rushing triumvirate, the Cavaliers ought to improve on offense, even with coordinator Des Kitchings still at the helm. Linebackers James Jackson and Kam Robinson should pace a defense that will have to compensate for the uber-productive Jonas Sanker, a first-team All-ACC selection and NFL Draft pick. With Virginia staring down one of the easiest schedules in the Power Four, the time is now for Elliott.
12. Florida State (2-10, 1-7 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 31-11 to Florida
Major Non-Conference Games: vs. Alabama, at Florida
The Skinny: Phew, where do we begin? Arguably, no team’s wheels have fallen off harder than those of the Seminoles, who turned a 13-1 campaign in 2023-24 (and were a Jordan Travis injury away from the four-team CFP) into a 2-10 stinker last season. The lion’s share of the blame could fall on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who tossed for four TDs and six interceptions in his six games played last season; however, the Seminoles looked uninspired, undisciplined, and overwhelmed in almost every contest they played, a stark contrast from their dominating ways a year prior. Only once did they cross the 20-point threshold. Now, there’s a glimmer of hope in the form of Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos, a dual-threat quarterback who rushed for 1,113 yards and 13 TDs two years ago. He’s an upgrade. You also have Tennessee’s Squirrel White and USC’s Duce Robinson, two high-upside receivers who could flash in elevated roles in Tallahassee. Transfers are littered throughout this roster and will pace the Seminoles defensively and along their offensive line. After all, it’s better to turn the page and start from scratch when things cannot get much worse.
13. Syracuse (10-3, 5-3 ACC)
Last Seen: Beating Washington State 52-35 in the Holiday Bowl
Major Non-Conference Games: vs. Tennessee, vs. UConn, at Notre Dame
The Skinny: Coach Fran Brown is swinging for the fences with the Orange’s 2025-26 schedule. Syracuse plays — checks notes — an SEC juggernaut in Tennessee, a National Championship runner-up in Notre Dame, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, and SMU. Pitt, North Carolina, and UConn are harder to analyze coming into the season, but they shouldn’t be a walk in the park. Moreover, the Orange are losing the program’s single-season passing leader in Kyle McCord (4,779 YDS, 34 TDs) and an All-ACC tight end in Oronde Gadsden II (934 YDS, 7 TDs), along with running back LeQuint Allen (1,542 TOT YDS, 20 TDs). I simply have a hard time imagining Brown replicating that level of production from his offensive unit while keeping up with a much harsher schedule. The Orange were already somewhat of a mystery with wins against Miami, UNLV and Georgia Tech neutralized by losses against Boston College and Stanford; depleted by offseason losses, will they have some more luck this season? In any case, Brown should be Syracuse’s man for the long haul.
14. Boston College (7-6, 4-4 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 20-15 to Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl
Major Non-Conference Games: at Michigan State, vs. UConn, vs. Notre Dame
The Skinny: As with Pitt and Cal, the Eagles’ season didn’t follow its initial trajectory. Boston College started 4-1 with wins over Florida State and Michigan State, only dropping a tight one to then-No. 6 Missouri on the road. They didn’t bow down from a three-game slide, however, winning three of their last four before the Pinstripe Bowl loss to Nebraska. Coach Bill O’Brien left the college ranks to lead Boston College and otherwise succeeded in year one; nonetheless, it might be tougher sledding for the Eagles without dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos (Florida State). They are lucky enough to be returning several key pieces, limiting turnover and giving them an advantage over transfer portal-ridden rosters: senior quarterback Grayson James (1,202 YDS, 6 TDs), senior wide receiver Lewis Bond (689 YDS, 3 TDs), and junior defensive back KP Price (85 TKL, 5 PD, 2 INT). That’s a decent core of contributors returning, and the ground game should remain strong despite Castellanos’ absence. The Eagles do have to play Notre Dame, Clemson, SMU, and Louisville, a stretch that isn’t desirable even with dates against Stanford and California.
15. Wake Forest (4-8, 2-6 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 23-17 to Duke
Major Non-Conference Games: at Oregon State
The Skinny: Duke might be the new Wake Forest of the ACC: overlooked and persistently competitive. The Demon Deacons have fallen down the ladder on account of a coaching change — from Dave Clawson to Washington State’s Jake Dickert — and back-to-back 4-8 seasons. Dickert, however, should revitalize a slower offensive style, and dual-threat quarterback Robby Ashford, formerly of Auburn and South Carolina, might be an overlooked candidate to burst onto the scene in the ACC. The return of the Demon Deacons’ leading rusher, Demond Claiborne, cannot be overstated for a team that lost 27 players to the transfer portal; Claiborne rushed for 1,049 and 11 TDs in Wake Forest’s ill-fated campaign last season. The Deacs will be low on this list to start because of the uncertainties with their transfer infusions, yet Dickert’s more uptempo style should allow Claiborne and potentially Ashford to feast. Pre-2022 Wake Forest was pesky, and I expect the Demon Deacons to return to bowl contention soon. They will also benefit from an easier schedule, but will that move the needle?
16. California (6-7, 2-6 ACC)
Last Seen: Losing 24-13 to No. 13 UNLV in the LA Bowl
Major Non-Conference Games: at Oregon State, vs. Minnesota, at San Diego State
The Skinny: Cal hosted its first College Gameday in program history last season, ultimately losing a heartbreaker to then-No. 8 Miami, 39-38. The Golden Bears have plenty of question marks littered throughout their roster following the departures of quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) and running back Jaydn Ott (Oklahoma) to the portal. Despite their above-average year in a new conference, Cal is set to lose more than they’ve gained. A potential silver lining, however, is the long-term potential of a general manager such as Ron Rivera — a UC-Berkeley alum and longtime NFL head coach. Rivera is one in a new line of notable names that have decided to coach or return to their alma mater in an administrative function; we’ll discuss a fellow GM at a rival school who should turn things around soon. As the season looms, we’ll have to monitor the quarterback battle between four-star freshman Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele and junior Devin Brown, an Ohio State transfer. Buckeye quarterbacks who departed Columbus include the likes of Joe Burrow (LSU), Quinn Ewers (Texas), and Kyle McCord (Syracuse), all of whom enjoyed some major success at their next stops. Could Brown, if named the starter, join that crew?
17. Stanford
Last Seen: Losing 34-31 to San Jose State
Major Non-Conference Games: at Hawaii, at BYU, vs. San Jose State, vs. Notre Dame
The Skinny: Stanford has not gone bowling since 2018 under Coach David Shaw. The days of early-2010s dominance have vanished in Palo Alto, but new head coach Frank Reich — formerly in the same role with the Panthers and Colts — is heading to the college level to join forces with another known commodity and a Stanford legend in general manager Andrew Luck. The Cardinal have not fared well in the NIL landscape and have not attracted the same level of talent as the decade prior, but Luck could be the one to lift Stanford out of mediocrity. Give it a year or two, though. Departing quarterback Ashton Daniels (Auburn) was a bit turnover-prone despite his connection with NFL draftee Elic Ayomanor (831 YDS, 6 TDs), so it remains to be seen whether the Cardinal can protect the ball under presumed starter Elijah Brown, a sophomore who appeared in three games last season. Frankly, things are already tougher on the Cardinal and Golden Bears due to their cross-country travel during the season, and that includes a date at Hawaii Week 0. Progress will be slow at Stanford.