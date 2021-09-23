ACC Football Week 4: Preview and Scoreboard

The ACC went 5-3 against non-conference opponents and 8-6 overall in week three, but the teams that struggled or lost were supposedly the strongest teams in the conference. Clemson once again looked out of sorts in a 14-8 victory that was much closer than it should have been at home against Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech suffered its first loss of the season at West Virginia, while Pittsburgh was upset at home by Western Michigan. Miami dropped to 1-2 on the season after a blowout 38-17 loss at home at the hands of Michigan State.

There are 10 ACC games this weekend, including four matchups between conference opponents. Read on for a preview of each ACC football game taking place in week four and make sure to come back to this page for updates on all the action from around the conference.

Friday, 7pm: Wake Forest at Virginia (ESPN2)

Preview: After a strong 3-0 start to the season, Wake Forest hits the road for the first time this season at Virginia. UVA looks to bounce back after losing 59-39 at North Carolina last week. The Demon Deacons have won the last four games against the Cavaliers dating back to 2008. UVA hopes to put an end to that streak on Friday night.

Prediction: Wake Forest 26, Virginia 31

Friday, 8pm: Liberty at Syracuse (ACC Network)

Preview: After putting up just 7 points in a loss against Rutgers, Syracuse rebounded with a 62-24 win over Albany last week. Now, the Orange face a tough test as they welcome undefeated Liberty into the Carrier Dome. The Flames are averaging nearly 200 more total yards of offense per game than they are allowing to their opponents. Syracuse will need to bring its A-Game to take down Liberty.

Prediction: Liberty 28, Syracuse 27

Saturday, 12pm: Missouri at Boston College (ESPN2)

Preview: Boston College looks to stay undefeated with a game against SEC opponent Missouri this weekend. Missouri’s Connor Bazelak has thrown for nearly 900 passing yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception through three games and running back Tyler Badie leads the Tigers in both rushing and receiving yards. If the BC defense can contain Bazelak and Badie, the Eagles should be able to take this game to remain unbeaten.

Prediction: Missouri 24, Boston College 31

Saturday, 12pm: New Hampshire at Pittsburgh (ESPN+/ACC Network Extra)

Preview: The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season as Western Michigan pulled the 44-41 upset over Pittsburgh at Heinz Field last weekend. Pitt will look to get things back on track with another non-conference home game against 3-0 New Hampshire.

Prediction: New Hampshire 13, Pittsburgh 35

Saturday, 12pm: Richmond at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

Preview: Virginia Tech nearly defeated West Virginia in Morgantown last week after trailing 27-7, but the comeback effort fell just short and the Hokies lost for the first time this season, 27-21. Virginia Tech fell out of the rankings from No. 15 and will now look to get back in the win column at home against Richmond.

Prediction: Richmond 10, Virginia Tech 34

Saturday, 12:30pm: Central Connecticut at Miami (ESPN3)

Preview: The turnover chain rebelled against Miami on Saturday, as the Hurricanes turned the ball over four times in their 38-17 loss to Michigan State. Miami has more than a few things to tune up as 1-2 Central Connecticut comes to town.

Prediction: Central Connecticut 7, Miami 38

Saturday, 3:30pm: Clemson at NC State (ESPN)

Preview: Clemson dropped from No. 6 to No. 9 in the AP poll this week following an ugly 14-8 win at home against Georgia Tech. The Clemson defense has been lights out, but the Tigers have scored just 17 points in two games against FBS teams this season. Clemson heads to Raleigh to play its first true road game of the season against NC State. The Wolf Pack are 2-1, with blowout wins against USF and Furman and a 24-10 loss at Mississippi State. NC State has beaten Clemson just once (2011) since 2003. In a home game against a struggling Tigers offense, this is a prime opportunity for the Wolf Pack to get a win in the Textile Bowl.

Prediction: Clemson 27, NC State 20

Saturday, 3:30pm: Louisville at Florida State (ESPN2)

Preview: Florida State has been a difficult team to figure out this season. After a promising start in which the Seminoles nearly pulled the upset over Notre Dame, FSU has looked completely out of sorts in losses to Jacksonville State and Wake Forest. Louisville, on the other hand, is trending up following its epic 42-35 victory over UCF in week three. The Cardinals hope to build on their momentum in their first ACC game of the year, while the Seminoles desperately try to avoid going 0-4 and get control of their season.

Prediction: Louisville 31, Florida State 28

Saturday, 4pm: Kansas at Duke (ACC Network)

Preview: Duke looks to build off of a hard-fought 30-23 win over Northwestern last week. The Blue Devils host another Power Five non-conference opponent this week, but they ought to have an easier time with Kansas than they did with Northwestern.

Prediction: Kansas 13, Duke 45

Saturday, 7:30pm: North Carolina at Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

Preview: Georgia Tech was a few plays away from pulling the stunning upset over Clemson last week, but the Yellow Jackets fell to 1-2 on the season. Now, Georgia Tech welcomes a North Carolina team fresh off of a 59-39 victory over Virginia. The Yellow Jackets will need to bring the same level of defensive production they had when they held Clemson to less than 300 yards of total offense in order to stand a chance against Sam Howell and the Tar Heels.

Prediction: North Carolina 49, Georgia Tech 21

