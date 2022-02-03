Skip to main content

ACC Football Recruiting Rankings After National Signing Day

North Carolina, Clemson, and Miami have the top three recruiting classes in the ACC after National Signing Day

With the 2022 National Signing Day in the books, it is time to take a look at the ACC Football recruiting rankings to see which ACC football programs had the most successful recruiting cycles. 

North Carolina, Clemson, and Miami had the top three recruiting classes in the conference in that order. Mario Cristobal secured some big-time late commitments on National Signing Day in his first recruiting class as the head coach of the Hurricanes. 

Another new head coach, Brent Pry, also had a successful recruiting cycle for Virginia Tech with the fifth-best recruiting class in the ACC. The recruiting classes for the champions of both divisions from this past season, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, were ranked 13th and 14th, respectively. 

ACC Football 2022 Recruiting Rankings

All recruiting rankings are based on 247Sports' recruiting database. 

1. North Carolina

Mack Brown, North Carolina Tar Heels football

17 total commits - 257.61 points

  • Five-Stars: 2
  • Four-Stars:8
  • Three-Stars: 7

Highest-ranked commit: Five-Star OT Zach Rice

2. Clemson

Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers football

20 total commits - 256.74 points

  • Five-Stars: 2
  • Four-Stars: 8
  • Three-Stars: 8

Highest-ranked commit: Five-Star QB Cade Klubnik

3. Miami

Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes football

14 total commits - 233.62 points

  • Five-Stars: 0
  • Four-Stars: 10
  • Three-Stars: 4

Highest-ranked commit:  Four-Star Edge Cyrus Moss

4. Florida State

Mike Norvell, Florida State Seminoles football

16 total commits - 224.23 points

  • Five-Stars: 0
  • Four-Stars: 6
  • Three-Stars: 10

Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star DB Sam McCall

5. Virginia Tech

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech Hokies football

24 total commits - 206.06 points

  • Five-Stars: 0
  • Four-Stars: 3
  • Three-Stars: 21

Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star DL Gunner Givens

6. Boston College

Jeff Hafley, Boston College Eagles football

22 total commits - 198.34 points

  • Five-Stars: 0
  • Four-Stars: 2
  • Three-Stars: 20

Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star DB Sione Hala

7. Duke

Mike Elko, Duke Blue Devils football

18 total commits - 182.73 points

  • Five-Stars: 0
  • Four-Stars: 1
  • Three-Stars: 17

Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star DL Vincent Anthony Jr.

8. Georgia Tech

Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football

15 total commits - 181.46 points

  • Five-Stars: 0
  • Four-Stars: 2
  • Three-Stars: 13

Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star RB Antonio Martin

9. Louisville

Scott Satterfield, Louisville Cardinals football

15 total commits - 180.76 points

  • Five-Stars: 0
  • Four-Stars: 2
  • Three-Stars: 13

Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star Edge Popeye Williams

10. NC State

Dave Doeren, NC State Wolfpack football

12 total commits - 167.96 points

  • Five-Stars: 0
  • Four-Stars: 2
  • Three-Stars: 10

Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star RB Michael Allen

11. Virginia

Tony Elliott, Virginia Cavaliers football, National Signing Day 2022

16 total commits - 163.30 points

  • Five-Stars: 0
  • Four-Stars: 1
  • Three-Stars: 14

Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star WR Dakota Twitty

12. Syracuse

Dino Babers, Syracuse Orange football

17 total commits - 158.45 points

  • Five-Stars: 0
  • Four-Stars: 0
  • Three-Stars: 14

Highest-ranked commit: Three-Star DL Francois Nolton

13. Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh Panthers football

12 total commits - 157.45 points

  • Five-Stars: 0
  • Four-Stars: 1
  • Three-Stars: 11

Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star OT Ryan Baer

14. Wake Forest

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest Demon Deacons football

13 total commits - 149.82 points

  • Five-Stars: 0
  • Four-Stars: 2
  • Three-Stars: 9

Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star RB Demond Claiborne

