ACC Football Recruiting Rankings After National Signing Day
With the 2022 National Signing Day in the books, it is time to take a look at the ACC Football recruiting rankings to see which ACC football programs had the most successful recruiting cycles.
North Carolina, Clemson, and Miami had the top three recruiting classes in the conference in that order. Mario Cristobal secured some big-time late commitments on National Signing Day in his first recruiting class as the head coach of the Hurricanes.
Another new head coach, Brent Pry, also had a successful recruiting cycle for Virginia Tech with the fifth-best recruiting class in the ACC. The recruiting classes for the champions of both divisions from this past season, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, were ranked 13th and 14th, respectively.
ACC Football 2022 Recruiting Rankings
1. North Carolina
17 total commits - 257.61 points
- Five-Stars: 2
- Four-Stars:8
- Three-Stars: 7
Highest-ranked commit: Five-Star OT Zach Rice
2. Clemson
20 total commits - 256.74 points
- Five-Stars: 2
- Four-Stars: 8
- Three-Stars: 8
Highest-ranked commit: Five-Star QB Cade Klubnik
3. Miami
14 total commits - 233.62 points
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 10
- Three-Stars: 4
Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star Edge Cyrus Moss
4. Florida State
16 total commits - 224.23 points
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 6
- Three-Stars: 10
Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star DB Sam McCall
5. Virginia Tech
24 total commits - 206.06 points
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 3
- Three-Stars: 21
Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star DL Gunner Givens
6. Boston College
22 total commits - 198.34 points
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 2
- Three-Stars: 20
Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star DB Sione Hala
7. Duke
18 total commits - 182.73 points
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 1
- Three-Stars: 17
Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star DL Vincent Anthony Jr.
8. Georgia Tech
15 total commits - 181.46 points
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 2
- Three-Stars: 13
Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star RB Antonio Martin
9. Louisville
15 total commits - 180.76 points
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 2
- Three-Stars: 13
Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star Edge Popeye Williams
10. NC State
12 total commits - 167.96 points
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 2
- Three-Stars: 10
Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star RB Michael Allen
11. Virginia
16 total commits - 163.30 points
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 1
- Three-Stars: 14
Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star WR Dakota Twitty
12. Syracuse
17 total commits - 158.45 points
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 0
- Three-Stars: 14
Highest-ranked commit: Three-Star DL Francois Nolton
13. Pittsburgh
12 total commits - 157.45 points
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 1
- Three-Stars: 11
Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star OT Ryan Baer
14. Wake Forest
13 total commits - 149.82 points
- Five-Stars: 0
- Four-Stars: 2
- Three-Stars: 9
Highest-ranked commit: Four-Star RB Demond Claiborne