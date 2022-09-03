ACC Football Scoreboard: Week 1 Score Updates

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The first full week of college football is finally upon us. See below for score updates on every ACC football game in week one:

Thursday

West Virginia 31, Pittsburgh 38

VMI 10, Wake Forest 44

Friday

Virginia Tech 17, Old Dominion 20

Temple 0, Duke 30

Saturday

12pm: No. 13 NC State at East Carolina (ESPN)

12pm: Rutgers at Boston College (ACCN)

12pm: North Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPNU)

12:30pm: Richmond at Virginia (ESPN3)

3:30pm: Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami (ACCN)

8pm: Louisville at Syracuse (ACCN)

Sunday

7:30pm: Florida State at LSU (ABC)

Monday

8pm: No. 4 Clemson at Georgia Tech (ESPN)