ACC Football Scoreboard: Week 1 Score Updates
Live score updates for every ACC game in week 1 of the college football season
The first full week of college football is finally upon us. See below for score updates on every ACC football game in week one:
Thursday
West Virginia 31, Pittsburgh 38
VMI 10, Wake Forest 44
Friday
Virginia Tech 17, Old Dominion 20
Temple 0, Duke 30
Saturday
12pm: No. 13 NC State at East Carolina (ESPN)
12pm: Rutgers at Boston College (ACCN)
12pm: North Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPNU)
12:30pm: Richmond at Virginia (ESPN3)
3:30pm: Bethune-Cookman at No. 16 Miami (ACCN)
8pm: Louisville at Syracuse (ACCN)
Sunday
7:30pm: Florida State at LSU (ABC)
Monday
8pm: No. 4 Clemson at Georgia Tech (ESPN)