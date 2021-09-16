ACC Football Week 3: Preview and Scoreboard

The ACC was much improved in week two as a whole, turning in an 11-3 record in 14 non-conference games. The conference looks to continue that momentum in week three, as eight ACC teams play non-conference opponents and six ACC teams play conference games this weekend. Read on for a preview of the 11 ACC football games taking place this weekend and make sure to come back to this page for updates on all the action from around the conference.

Friday, 7:30pm: Central Florida at Louisville (ESPN)

Preview: After getting their first win over Eastern Kentucky 30-3 last week, the Cardinals face a tough test as they host a very good 2-0 UCF team that already boasts an impressive victory over Boise State.

Prediction: Central Florida 28, Louisville 24

Saturday, 12pm: No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia (FS1)

Preview: The Hokies have gotten off to a very strong start to the 2021 season, defeating North Carolina and Middle Tennessee at home. In week three, Virginia Tech faces a tough road test at West Virginia in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy, which has been in the Hokies’ possession since the two teams last met as Big East rivals in 2003.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 27, West Virginia 24

Saturday, 12pm: Michigan State at No. 24 Miami (ABC)

Preview: The Spartans and Hurricanes meet for the first time since 1989. Michigan State’s offense has been impressive thus far, putting up 38 points in a victory over Northwestern before defeating Youngstown State 42-14 last week. Miami won a hard-fought 25-23 game against Appalachian State to rebound after a blowout loss against Alabama in week one.

Prediction: Michigan State 28, Miami 34

Saturday, 12pm: Western Michigan at Pittsburgh (ESPN3)

Preview: Kenny Pickett has been very sharp through the first two games of the season, completing 51 of 73 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns. Pittsburgh blew out UMass in the season opener before winning a close contest on the road at Tennessee last weekend. The Panthers looked to keep their momentum going at home against Western Michigan.

Prediction: Western Michigan 10, Pittsburgh 27

Saturday, 12pm: Albany at Syracuse (ACC Network)

Preview: The Orange look to bounce back after a disappointing 17-7 loss at home against Rutgers, in which Syracuse turned the ball over five times. A home contest against 0-2 Albany ought to help the Orange work out some of their kinks.

Prediction: Albany 7, Syracuse 24

Saturday, 12pm: Boston College at Temple (ESPNU)

Preview: Boston College turns to Dennis Grosel again at quarterback as Phil Jurkovec appears likely to miss the remainder of the season with a hand injury. Grosel came in to replace Jurkovec early in Boston College’s 45-28 victory over UMass last week and looked solid, completing 11 of 14 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. Grosel has significant starting experience, so the Eagles are hopeful he can lead them to a successful season.

Prediction: Boston College 31, Temple 14

Saturday, 3:30pm: Georgia Tech at No. 6 Clemson (ABC)

Preview: Both teams are 1-1, but the Tigers will be heavy favorites in their ACC opener against a rebuilding Georgia Tech squad. Georgia Tech bounced back from a 22-21 loss to Northern Illinois with a convincing win over Kennesaw State, but the Yellow Jackets will have their work cut out for them against a Clemson team looking to begin its campaign for a seventh-consecutive ACC Championship with a win.

Prediction: Georgia Tech 3, Clemson 45

Saturday, 3:30pm: Florida State at Wake Forest (ESPN)

Preview: Florida State and Wake Forest come into their first ACC matchup in polar opposite positions in their respective seasons. The Seminoles looked solid in their opener, nearly pulling off the upset against Notre Dame, before an extremely disappointing performance in a loss against Jacksonville State which ended in a dramatic Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game. Wake Forest, meanwhile, comes into this game riding back-to-back blowout victories against Old Dominion and Norfolk State. Both teams have something to prove in this one.

Prediction: Florida State 24, Wake Forest 28

Saturday, 4pm: Northwestern at Duke (ACC Network)

Preview: Duke bounced back well with a blowout win over North Carolina A&T following its 31-28 loss at Charlotte to open the season. Now, the Blue Devils have a big opportunity for a statement victory as they welcome Big Ten opponent Northwestern on Saturday afternoon.

Prediction: Northwestern 26, Duke, 21

Saturday, 7:30pm: Virginia at No. 21 North Carolina (ACC Network)

Preview: North Carolina looks to snap a four-game losing streak against Virginia and get back on track in the race for the ACC Coastal title. The Cavaliers look to seize the opportunity to put themselves in the company of the best teams in the ACC after a very strong start to the season. It ought to be an entertaining quarterback duel between Sam Howell and Brennan Armstrong in Chapel Hill on Saturday night.

Prediction: Virginia 38, North Carolina 35

Saturday, 7:30pm: Furman at NC State (ESPN3)

Preview: After a shutout victory against USF in the season opener, the NC State offense got shut down in a 24-10 road loss at Mississippi State. Devin Leary and the Wolf Pack look to get back on track at home against 2-0 Furman on Saturday night.

Prediction: Furman 13, NC State 28