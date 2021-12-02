Breaking: Bronco Mendenhall Resigning as Virginia Football Head Coach

Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down from his position as head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers football program following the team's bowl game at the end of the season, the team announced on Thursday.

"This week, there was a sense of clarity that I needed to step back from college football," Mendenhall said in a press conference on Thursday evening.

“It has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall direct the Virginia football team over the past six seasons,” said Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams. “He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program. He has established the necessary foundation to propel our football team upward. He is more than a football coach and the impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives."

According to Mendenhall, he was asked to stay in his position as head coach by both Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams as well as the President of the University of Virginia Jim Ryan, but it was his decision to step down.

Mendenhall has a record of 36-38 in six seasons as head coach at Virginia. UVA has a record of 6-6 this season and the Cavaliers are bowl eligible for the fifth year in a row.