College Football Bowl Challenge Cup Standings

Tracking the records of each conference in the college football bowl season to see which conference will win the 2021-2022 Bowl Challenge Cup This page will be updated following the conclusion of each bowl game.

Conference Record Wins Losses Remaining Teams Mountain West Conference (MWC) 5-1 Fresno State, Utah State, Wyoming, San Diego State, Air Force Nevada American Athletic Conference (AAC) 3-1 Tulsa, UCF, Houston Cincinnati Sun Belt Conference 3-1 Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Georgia State Appalachian State Big Ten Conference 5-2 Minnesota, Maryland, Purdue, Michigan State, Wisconsin Rutgers, Michigan Penn State, Iowa, Ohio State Independents 2-1 Liberty, Army BYU Notre Dame Big 12 Conference 2-2 Texas Tech, Oklahoma West Virginia, Iowa State Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas State Conference USA 3-5 Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, UAB UTEP, Marshall, Old Dominion, UTSA, North Texas Mid-American Conference (MAC) 3-5 Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan, Central Michigan Toledo, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ball State Southeastern Conference (SEC) 3-5 South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia Missouri, Florida, Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, LSU Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) 2-4 Clemson, Wake Forest Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Pacific-12 Conference (Pac-12) 0-4 Oregon State, Oregon, Arizona State, Washington State Utah