College Football Bowl Predictions

Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    College Football Bowl Game Predictions
    Publish date:

    College Football Bowl Game Predictions

    Predictions for each of the 43 college football bowl games
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

    Predictions for each of the 43 college football bowl games

    43 college football bowl games will be played over the course of the next three weeks. Here's our predictions for who will win each game in the 2021-2022 college football bowl season: 

    College Football Bowl Schedule

    BowlDatePrediction

    Bahamas Bowl

    12/17

    Middle Tennessee State 23, Toledo 34

    Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

    12/17

    Northern Illinois 14, Coastal Carolina 31

    RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

    12/18

    Western Kentucky 35, Appalachian State 38

    Cricket Celebration Bowl

    12/18

    South Carolina State 16, Jackson State 27

    PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl

    12/18

    UTEP 26, Fresno State 35

    Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

    12/18

    UAB 20, BYU 31

    LendingTree Bowl

    12.18

    Eastern Michigan 27, Liberty 30

    Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

    12/18

    Utah State 41, Oregon State 37

    R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

    12/18

    Louisiana 35, Marshall 29

    Myrtle Beach Bowl

    12/20

    Old Dominion 27, Tulsa 24

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

    12/21

    Kent State 30, Wyoming 34

    Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

    12/21

    UTSA 37, San Diego State 31

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

    12/22

    Missouri 21, Army 27

    Frisco Football Classic

    12/23

    North Texas 28, Miami (OH) 23

    Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

    12/23

    UCF 28, Florida 27

    EasyPost Hawai'i

    12/24

    Memphis 28, Hawai'i 31

    TaxAct Camellia Bowl

    12/25

    Georgia State 35, Ball State 30

    Quick Lane Bowl

    12/27

    Western Michigan 37, Nevada 31

    Military Bowl

    12/27

    Boston College 27, East Carolina 23

    TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

    12/28

    Houston 24, Auburn 23

    SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

    12/28

    Air Force 27, Louisville 21

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    12/28

    Mississippi State 34, Texas Tech 30

    San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

    12/28

    UCLA 34, NC State 37

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl

    12/28

    West Virginia 20, Minnesota 17

    Wasabi Fenway Bowl

    12/29

    SMU 35, Virginia 45

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl

    12/29

    Maryland 24, Virginia Tech 21

    Cheez-It Bowl

    12/29

    Clemson 28, Iowa State 20

    Valera Alamo Bowl

    12/29

    Oregon 38, Oklahoma 42

    Duke's Mayo Bowl

    12/30

    North Carolina 37, South Carolina 33

    TransPerfect Music City Bowl

    12/30

    Tennessee 35, Purdue 33

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

    12/30

    Michigan State 34, Pittsburgh 38

    SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

    12/30

    Wisconsin 27, Arizona State 21

    TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

    12/31

    Wake Forest 28, Texas A&M 34

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

    12/31

    Washington State 30, Miami 33

    Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

    12/31

    Central Michigan 27, Boise State 29

    Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

    12/31

    Cincinnati 20, Alabama 35

    Capital One Orange Bowl

    12/31

    Georgia 17, Michigan 23

    Outback Bowl

    1/1

    Penn State 28, Arkansas 27

    Vrbo Citrus Bowl

    1/1

    Iowa 26, Kentucky 24

    PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

    1/1

    Notre Dame 31, Oklahoma State 28

    Rose Bowl Game

    1/1

    Ohio State 35, Utah 30

    Allstate Sugar Bowl

    1/1

    Ole Miss 31, Baylor 30

    TaxAct Texas Bowl

    1/4

    LSU 24, Kansas State 27

    Read More

    Rose Bowl Game
    Football

    College Football Bowl Predictions

    1 minute ago
    Will Bettridge Ray Allen
    Football

    UVA Football Kicker Commit’s Connection with Ray Allen

    7 hours ago
    Tony Elliott and Bronco Mendenhall Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Early Signing Day: Tony Elliott and Bronco Mendenhall Address UVA Football’s Early Signees

    23 hours ago
    Davis Lane
    Football

    National Signing Day: Virginia Football Early Signees

    Dec 15, 2021
    Adam Smotherman Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Clemson’s Adam Smotherman Joins Tony Elliott’s Staff at Virginia

    Dec 15, 2021
    Chris Long
    Football

    Chris Long: “Carla Knocked It Out of the Park” with Tony Elliott Hiring

    Dec 14, 2021
    Jelani Woods Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Jelani Woods Declares for NFL Draft

    Dec 14, 2021
    Tony Elliott Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Tony Elliott Wants Virginia Football to be the “Model Program in College Football”

    Dec 14, 2021