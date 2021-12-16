College Football Bowl Predictions

College Football Bowl Game Predictions
43 college football bowl games will be played over the course of the next three weeks. Here's our predictions for who will win each game in the 2021-2022 college football bowl season:
|Bowl
|Date
|Prediction
Bahamas Bowl
12/17
Middle Tennessee State 23, Toledo 34
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
12/17
Northern Illinois 14, Coastal Carolina 31
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
12/18
Western Kentucky 35, Appalachian State 38
Cricket Celebration Bowl
12/18
South Carolina State 16, Jackson State 27
PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl
12/18
UTEP 26, Fresno State 35
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
12/18
UAB 20, BYU 31
LendingTree Bowl
12.18
Eastern Michigan 27, Liberty 30
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
12/18
Utah State 41, Oregon State 37
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
12/18
Louisiana 35, Marshall 29
Myrtle Beach Bowl
12/20
Old Dominion 27, Tulsa 24
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
12/21
Kent State 30, Wyoming 34
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
12/21
UTSA 37, San Diego State 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
12/22
Missouri 21, Army 27
Frisco Football Classic
12/23
North Texas 28, Miami (OH) 23
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
12/23
UCF 28, Florida 27
EasyPost Hawai'i
12/24
Memphis 28, Hawai'i 31
TaxAct Camellia Bowl
12/25
Georgia State 35, Ball State 30
Quick Lane Bowl
12/27
Western Michigan 37, Nevada 31
Military Bowl
12/27
Boston College 27, East Carolina 23
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
12/28
Houston 24, Auburn 23
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
12/28
Air Force 27, Louisville 21
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
12/28
Mississippi State 34, Texas Tech 30
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
12/28
UCLA 34, NC State 37
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
12/28
West Virginia 20, Minnesota 17
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
12/29
SMU 35, Virginia 45
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
12/29
Maryland 24, Virginia Tech 21
Cheez-It Bowl
12/29
Clemson 28, Iowa State 20
Valera Alamo Bowl
12/29
Oregon 38, Oklahoma 42
Duke's Mayo Bowl
12/30
North Carolina 37, South Carolina 33
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
12/30
Tennessee 35, Purdue 33
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
12/30
Michigan State 34, Pittsburgh 38
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
12/30
Wisconsin 27, Arizona State 21
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
12/31
Wake Forest 28, Texas A&M 34
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
12/31
Washington State 30, Miami 33
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
12/31
Central Michigan 27, Boise State 29
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
12/31
Cincinnati 20, Alabama 35
Capital One Orange Bowl
12/31
Georgia 17, Michigan 23
Outback Bowl
1/1
Penn State 28, Arkansas 27
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
1/1
Iowa 26, Kentucky 24
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
1/1
Notre Dame 31, Oklahoma State 28
Rose Bowl Game
1/1
Ohio State 35, Utah 30
Allstate Sugar Bowl
1/1
Ole Miss 31, Baylor 30
TaxAct Texas Bowl
1/4
LSU 24, Kansas State 27