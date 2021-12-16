College Football Bowl Predictions

43 college football bowl games will be played over the course of the next three weeks. Here's our predictions for who will win each game in the 2021-2022 college football bowl season:

Bowl Date Prediction Bahamas Bowl 12/17 Middle Tennessee State 23, Toledo 34 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl 12/17 Northern Illinois 14, Coastal Carolina 31 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl 12/18 Western Kentucky 35, Appalachian State 38 Cricket Celebration Bowl 12/18 South Carolina State 16, Jackson State 27 PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl 12/18 UTEP 26, Fresno State 35 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl 12/18 UAB 20, BYU 31 LendingTree Bowl 12.18 Eastern Michigan 27, Liberty 30 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl 12/18 Utah State 41, Oregon State 37 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 12/18 Louisiana 35, Marshall 29 Myrtle Beach Bowl 12/20 Old Dominion 27, Tulsa 24 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 12/21 Kent State 30, Wyoming 34 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl 12/21 UTSA 37, San Diego State 31 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl 12/22 Missouri 21, Army 27 Frisco Football Classic 12/23 North Texas 28, Miami (OH) 23 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl 12/23 UCF 28, Florida 27 EasyPost Hawai'i 12/24 Memphis 28, Hawai'i 31 TaxAct Camellia Bowl 12/25 Georgia State 35, Ball State 30 Quick Lane Bowl 12/27 Western Michigan 37, Nevada 31 Military Bowl 12/27 Boston College 27, East Carolina 23 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl 12/28 Houston 24, Auburn 23 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl 12/28 Air Force 27, Louisville 21 AutoZone Liberty Bowl 12/28 Mississippi State 34, Texas Tech 30 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl 12/28 UCLA 34, NC State 37 Guaranteed Rate Bowl 12/28 West Virginia 20, Minnesota 17 Wasabi Fenway Bowl 12/29 SMU 35, Virginia 45 New Era Pinstripe Bowl 12/29 Maryland 24, Virginia Tech 21 Cheez-It Bowl 12/29 Clemson 28, Iowa State 20 Valera Alamo Bowl 12/29 Oregon 38, Oklahoma 42 Duke's Mayo Bowl 12/30 North Carolina 37, South Carolina 33 TransPerfect Music City Bowl 12/30 Tennessee 35, Purdue 33 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 12/30 Michigan State 34, Pittsburgh 38 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 12/30 Wisconsin 27, Arizona State 21 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl 12/31 Wake Forest 28, Texas A&M 34 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl 12/31 Washington State 30, Miami 33 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl 12/31 Central Michigan 27, Boise State 29 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 12/31 Cincinnati 20, Alabama 35 Capital One Orange Bowl 12/31 Georgia 17, Michigan 23 Outback Bowl 1/1 Penn State 28, Arkansas 27 Vrbo Citrus Bowl 1/1 Iowa 26, Kentucky 24 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl 1/1 Notre Dame 31, Oklahoma State 28 Rose Bowl Game 1/1 Ohio State 35, Utah 30 Allstate Sugar Bowl 1/1 Ole Miss 31, Baylor 30 TaxAct Texas Bowl 1/4 LSU 24, Kansas State 27