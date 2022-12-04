Skip to main content

College Football Bowl Schedule, Matchups, Selections

See the full schedule and matchups for the College Football Playoff and each college football bowl game
Selection Sunday has arrived and it's time to find out who will be playing in the College Football Playoff as well as all of the bowl games over the next month to conclude the 2022 college football season. 

See the full schedule and matchups for every college football bowl game below (all times Eastern):
Note: this page will be updated as the bowl selections are revealed

Final College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee

Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16th at 11:30am
Thomas A.. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16th at 3pm
Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17th at 11am
Fenway Park (Boston, Massachusetts)
TBA vs. TBA

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17th at 12pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17th at 2:15pm
University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
TBA vs. TBA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel

Saturday, December 17th at 3:30pm
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
TBA vs. TBA

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17th at 5:45pm
Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
TBA vs. TBA

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17th at 7:30pm
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
TBA vs. TBA

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17th at 9:15pm
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19th at 2:30pm
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
TBA vs. TBA

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20th at 3:30pm
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
TBA vs. TBA

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20th at 7:30pm
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21st at 9pm
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
TBA vs. TBA

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22nd at 7:30pm
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Friday, December 23rd at 3pm
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
TBA vs. TBA

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 23rd at 6:30pm
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Saturday, December 24th at 8pm
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 26th at 2:30pm
Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)
TBA vs. TBA

Camellia Bowl

Tuesday, December 27th at 12pm
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
TBA vs. TBA

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 27th at TBA
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 27th at TBA
Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
TBA vs. TBA

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 27th at 10:15pm
Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)
TBA vs. TBA

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton

Wednesday, December 28th at 2pm
Navy-Marine Corps Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
TBA vs. TBA

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Wednesday, December 28th at 5:30pm
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
TBA vs. TBA

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Wednesday, December 28th at 8pm
Petco Park (San Diego, California)
TBA vs. TBA

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Wednesday, December 28th at 9pm
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Thursday, December 29th at 2pm
Yankee Stadium (The Bronx, New York)
TBA vs. TBA

Cheez-It Bowl

Thursday, December 29th at 5:30pm
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA

Valero Alamo Bowl

Thursday, December 29th at 9pm
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Friday, December 30th at 12pm
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
TBA vs. TBA

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 30th at 2pm
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 30th at 3:30pm
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30th at 4:30pm
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
TBA vs. TBA

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 30th at 8pm
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Saturday, December 31st at 12pm
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
TBA vs. TBA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, December 31st at 12pm
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
TBA vs. TBA

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, December 31st at 4pm
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, December 31st at 8pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

ReliaQuest Bowl

Monday, January 2nd at 12pm
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
TBA vs TBA

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Monday, January 2nd at 1pm
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Monday, January 2nd at 1pm
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA

Rose Bowl Game

Monday, January 2nd at 5pm
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
TBA vs. TBA

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

Monday, January 9th at 7:30pm
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

