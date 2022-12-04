College Football Bowl Schedule, Matchups, Selections
Selection Sunday has arrived and it's time to find out who will be playing in the College Football Playoff as well as all of the bowl games over the next month to conclude the 2022 college football season.
See the full schedule and matchups for every college football bowl game below (all times Eastern):
Note: this page will be updated as the bowl selections are revealed
Final College Football Playoff Rankings
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
Friday, December 16th at 11:30am
Thomas A.. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Friday, December 16th at 3pm
Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Saturday, December 17th at 11am
Fenway Park (Boston, Massachusetts)
TBA vs. TBA
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Saturday, December 17th at 12pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17th at 2:15pm
University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
TBA vs. TBA
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel
Saturday, December 17th at 3:30pm
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
TBA vs. TBA
LendingTree Bowl
Saturday, December 17th at 5:45pm
Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
TBA vs. TBA
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Saturday, December 17th at 7:30pm
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
TBA vs. TBA
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17th at 9:15pm
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Monday, December 19th at 2:30pm
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
TBA vs. TBA
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20th at 3:30pm
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
TBA vs. TBA
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Tuesday, December 20th at 7:30pm
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Wednesday, December 21st at 9pm
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
TBA vs. TBA
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Thursday, December 22nd at 7:30pm
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Friday, December 23rd at 3pm
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
TBA vs. TBA
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Friday, December 23rd at 6:30pm
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Saturday, December 24th at 8pm
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
Quick Lane Bowl
Monday, December 26th at 2:30pm
Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)
TBA vs. TBA
Camellia Bowl
Tuesday, December 27th at 12pm
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
TBA vs. TBA
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 27th at TBA
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA
Read More
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Tuesday, December 27th at TBA
Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
TBA vs. TBA
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Tuesday, December 27th at 10:15pm
Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)
TBA vs. TBA
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton
Wednesday, December 28th at 2pm
Navy-Marine Corps Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
TBA vs. TBA
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Wednesday, December 28th at 5:30pm
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
TBA vs. TBA
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Wednesday, December 28th at 8pm
Petco Park (San Diego, California)
TBA vs. TBA
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Wednesday, December 28th at 9pm
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Thursday, December 29th at 2pm
Yankee Stadium (The Bronx, New York)
TBA vs. TBA
Cheez-It Bowl
Thursday, December 29th at 5:30pm
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA
Valero Alamo Bowl
Thursday, December 29th at 9pm
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Friday, December 30th at 12pm
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
TBA vs. TBA
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Friday, December 30th at 2pm
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Friday, December 30th at 3:30pm
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30th at 4:30pm
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
TBA vs. TBA
Capital One Orange Bowl
Friday, December 30th at 8pm
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Saturday, December 31st at 12pm
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
TBA vs. TBA
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Saturday, December 31st at 12pm
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
TBA vs. TBA
CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, December 31st at 4pm
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Saturday, December 31st at 8pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
ReliaQuest Bowl
Monday, January 2nd at 12pm
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
TBA vs TBA
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Monday, January 2nd at 1pm
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
TBA vs. TBA
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Monday, January 2nd at 1pm
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
TBA vs. TBA
Rose Bowl Game
Monday, January 2nd at 5pm
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
TBA vs. TBA
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
Monday, January 9th at 7:30pm
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)