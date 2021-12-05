Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    Live Updates: College Football Bowl Selections

    See the full schedule of matchups for the 2021-2022 college football bowl season as they are revealed, including the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six
    Final College Football Playoff Rankings

    1. Alabama
    2. Michigan
    3. Georgia
    4. Cincinnati
    5. Notre Dame
    6. Ohio State

    College Football Playoff

    BowlLocationDateMatchup

    CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

    AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

    Dec. 31 at 3:30pm

    No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

    CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

    Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

    Dec. 31 at 7:30pm

    No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

    New Year's Six

    BowlLocationDate/TimeMatchup

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

    Dec. 30 at 7pm

    PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

    State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

    Jan. 1 at 1pm

    Rose Bowl Game

    Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

    Jan. 1 at 5pm

    Allstate Sugar Bowl

    Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

    Jan. 1 at 8:45pm

    Bowl Schedule

    BowlLocationDate/TimeMatchup

    Bahamas Bowl

    Nassau, Bahamas

    Dec. 17 at 12pm

    Cure Bowl

    Orlando, Florida

    Dec. 17 at 6pm

    RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

    Boca Raton, Florida

    Dec. 18 at. 11am

    Cricket Celebration Bowl

    Atlanta, Georgia

    Dec. 18 at 12pm

    New Mexico Bowl

    Albuquerque, New Mexico

    Dec. 18 at 2:15pm

    Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

    Shreveport, Louisiana

    Dec. 18 at 3:30pm

    LendingTree Bowl

    Mobile, Alabama

    Dec. 18 at 5:45pm

    Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

    Inglewood, California

    Dec. 18 at 7:30pm

    R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

    New Orleans, Louisiana

    Dec. 18 at 9:15pm

    Myrtle Beach Bowl

    Conway, South Carolina

    Dec. 20 at 2:30pm

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

    Boise, Idaho

    Dec. 21 at 3:30pm

    Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

    Frisco, Texas

    Dec. 21 at 7:30pm

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

    Fort Worth, Texas

    Dec. 22 at 8pm

    Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

    Tampa, Florida

    Dec. 23 at 7pm

    EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

    Honolulu, Hawaii

    Dec. 24 at 8pm

    Camellia Bowl

    Montgomery, Alabama

    Dec. 25 at. 2:30pm

    Quick Lane Bowl

    Detroit, Michigan

    Dec. 27 at 11am

    Military Bowl

    Annapolis, Maryland

    Dec. 27 at 2:30pm

    TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

    Birmingham, Alabama

    Dec. 28 at 12pm

    SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

    Dallas, Texas

    Dec. 28 at 3:15pm

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    Memphis, Tennessee

    Dec. 28 at 6:45pm

    San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

    San Diego, California

    Dec. 28 at 8pm

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl

    Phoenix, Arizona

    Dec. 28 at 10:15pm

    Wasabi Fenway Bowl

    Boston, Massachusetts

    Dec. 29 at 11am

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl

    Bronx, New York

    Dec. 29 at 2:15pm

    Cheez-It Bowl

    Orlando, Florida

    Dec. 29 at 5:45pm

    Valero Alamo Bowl

    San Antonio, Texas

    Dec. 29 at 9:15pm

    Duke's Mayo Bowl

    Charlotte, North Carolina

    Dec. 30 at 11:30am

    TransPerfect Music City Bowl

    Nashville, Tennessee

    Dec. 30 at 3pm

    SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

    Las Vegas, Nevada

    Dec. 30 at 10:30pm

    TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

    Jacksonville, Florida

    Dec. 31 at 11am

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

    El Paso, Texas

    Dec. 31 at 12:30pm

    Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

    Tucson, Arizona

    Dec. 31 at 5:30pm

    Outback Bowl

    Tampa, Florida

    Jan. 1 at 12pm

    VRBO Citrus Bowl

    Orlando, Florida

    Jan. 1 at 1pm

    Texas Bowl

    Houston, Texas

    Jan. 4 at TBD

