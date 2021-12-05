Live Updates: College Football Bowl Selections
See the full schedule of matchups for the 2021-2022 college football bowl season as they are revealed on Selection Sunday, including the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six
Final College Football Playoff Rankings
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
College Football Playoff
|Bowl
|Location
|Date
|Matchup
CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Dec. 31 at 3:30pm
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Dec. 31 at 7:30pm
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
New Year's Six
|Bowl
|Location
|Date/Time
|Matchup
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Dec. 30 at 7pm
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
Jan. 1 at 1pm
Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
Jan. 1 at 5pm
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Jan. 1 at 8:45pm
Bowl Schedule
|Bowl
|Location
|Date/Time
|Matchup
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau, Bahamas
Dec. 17 at 12pm
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Florida
Dec. 17 at 6pm
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Florida
Dec. 18 at. 11am
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Atlanta, Georgia
Dec. 18 at 12pm
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Dec. 18 at 2:15pm
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Shreveport, Louisiana
Dec. 18 at 3:30pm
LendingTree Bowl
Mobile, Alabama
Dec. 18 at 5:45pm
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Inglewood, California
Dec. 18 at 7:30pm
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans, Louisiana
Dec. 18 at 9:15pm
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, South Carolina
Dec. 20 at 2:30pm
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
Dec. 21 at 3:30pm
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Dec. 21 at 7:30pm
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Dec. 22 at 8pm
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Florida
Dec. 23 at 7pm
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Honolulu, Hawaii
Dec. 24 at 8pm
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Alabama
Dec. 25 at. 2:30pm
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit, Michigan
Dec. 27 at 11am
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 27 at 2:30pm
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Alabama
Dec. 28 at 12pm
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas, Texas
Dec. 28 at 3:15pm
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tennessee
Dec. 28 at 6:45pm
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
San Diego, California
Dec. 28 at 8pm
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix, Arizona
Dec. 28 at 10:15pm
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Boston, Massachusetts
Dec. 29 at 11am
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, New York
Dec. 29 at 2:15pm
Cheez-It Bowl
Orlando, Florida
Dec. 29 at 5:45pm
Valero Alamo Bowl
San Antonio, Texas
Dec. 29 at 9:15pm
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, North Carolina
Dec. 30 at 11:30am
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30 at 3pm
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec. 30 at 10:30pm
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Florida
Dec. 31 at 11am
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31 at 12:30pm
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Arizona
Dec. 31 at 5:30pm
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Florida
Jan. 1 at 12pm
VRBO Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Florida
Jan. 1 at 1pm
Texas Bowl
Houston, Texas
Jan. 4 at TBD