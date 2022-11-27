College Football Conference Championship Games Set
The 2022 college football regular season has officially come to an end and Championship Week is upon us. The matchups for every conference championship have been set and there will certainly be some good games to watch next weekend. Of course, there are major College Football Playoff implications and bowl game significance for some of the conference title games, but bragging rights and some serious hardware are on the line across the board.
Here is the full schedule and matchups for each Division I FBS college football conference championship game (all times Eastern):
Conference USA Championship
North Texas (7-5) vs. UTSA (10-2)
Friday, December 2nd at 7:30pm
CBSSN
Alamodome - San Antonio, Texas
Pac-12 Championship
Utah (9-3) vs. USC (11-1)
Friday, December 2nd at 8pm
FOX
Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
Big 12 Championship
Kansas State (9-3) vs. TCU (12-0)
Saturday, December 3rd at 12pm
ABC
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
MAC Championship
Toledo (7-5) vs. Ohio (9-3)
Saturday, December 3rd at 12pm
ESPN
Ford Field - Detroit, Michigan
Read More
Sun Belt Championship
Coastal Carolina (9-2) vs. Troy (10-2)
Saturday, December 3rd at 3:30pm
ESPN
Veterans Memorial Stadium - Troy, Alabama
SEC Championship
LSU (9-3) vs. Georgia (12-0)
Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm
CBS
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
American Athletic Championship
UCF (9-3) vs. Tulane (10-2)
Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm
ABC
Yulman Stadium - New Orleans, Louisiana
Mountain West Championship
Fresno State (8-4) vs. Boise State (9-3)
Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm
FOX
Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho
Big Ten Championship
Purdue (8-4) vs. Michigan (12-0)
Saturday, December 3rd at 8pm
FOX
Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana
ACC Championship
Clemson (10-2) vs. North Carolina (9-3)
Saturday, December 3rd at 8pm
ABC
Bank of America - Charlotte, North Carolina