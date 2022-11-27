Skip to main content

College Football Conference Championship Games Set

See the full schedule and matchups for each of the Division I FBS college football conference championship games
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022 college football regular season has officially come to an end and Championship Week is upon us. The matchups for every conference championship have been set and there will certainly be some good games to watch next weekend. Of course, there are major College Football Playoff implications and bowl game significance for some of the conference title games, but bragging rights and some serious hardware are on the line across the board. 

Here is the full schedule and matchups for each Division I FBS college football conference championship game (all times Eastern):

Conference USA Championship

North Texas (7-5) vs. UTSA (10-2)
Friday, December 2nd at 7:30pm
CBSSN
Alamodome - San Antonio, Texas

Pac-12 Championship

Utah (9-3) vs. USC (11-1)
Friday, December 2nd at 8pm
FOX
Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Big 12 Championship

Kansas State (9-3) vs. TCU (12-0)
Saturday, December 3rd at 12pm
ABC
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

MAC Championship

Toledo (7-5) vs. Ohio (9-3)
Saturday, December 3rd at 12pm
ESPN
Ford Field - Detroit, Michigan

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sun Belt Championship

Coastal Carolina (9-2) vs. Troy (10-2)
Saturday, December 3rd at 3:30pm
ESPN
Veterans Memorial Stadium - Troy, Alabama

SEC Championship

LSU (9-3) vs. Georgia (12-0)
Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm
CBS
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

American Athletic Championship

UCF (9-3) vs. Tulane (10-2)
Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm
ABC
Yulman Stadium - New Orleans, Louisiana

Mountain West Championship

Fresno State (8-4) vs. Boise State (9-3)
Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm
FOX
Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho

Big Ten Championship

Purdue (8-4) vs. Michigan (12-0)
Saturday, December 3rd at 8pm
FOX
Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana

ACC Championship

Clemson (10-2) vs. North Carolina (9-3)
Saturday, December 3rd at 8pm
ABC
Bank of America - Charlotte, North Carolina

Alexis Theoret dribbles the ball forward during the Virginia women's soccer NCAA quarterfinal match at UCLA.
All Sports

Virginia's NCAA Run Ends With Heartbreaking Overtime Loss at UCLA

By Matt Newton
Shannon Wells coaches her team during the Virginia volleyball match against Virginia Tech at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Sports

Virginia Volleyball Falls at North Carolina in Season Finale

By Matt Newton
Camryn Taylor celebrates with her teammates during the Virginia women's basketball win against Minnesota at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

Virginia Women's Basketball Wins Thriller Against Minnesota 73-70

By Kathleen Boyce
Virginia Cavaliers players celebrate on the bench in the final minutes against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Stands Alone as Last Undefeated ACC Team

By Matt Newton
Jayden Gardner and Kihei Clark walk off the floor during the Virginia men's basketball game against Monmouth at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Takes Care of Business in 72-45 Win Over Maryland Eastern Shore

By Matt Newton
Jayden Gardner looks to pass during the Virginia men's basketball game against NC Central at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Defeats Maryland Eastern Shore 72-45 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
The Virginia women's soccer team kneels in a huddle before its match against Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

Preview: Virginia Women's Soccer Takes on UCLA in NCAA Quarterfinals

By Matt Newton
Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) reacts to a call during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Jayhawks defeat the Blue Devils 69 to 64.
Basketball

ACC Basketball Off to a Rough Start in Non-Conference Play

By Matt Newton