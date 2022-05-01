See the 21 ACC football players that were picked in the 2022 NFL Draft this weekend

21 players from the Atlantic Coast Conference were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft this weekend, including four first round draft picks, led by NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, the No. 6 overall pick selected by the Carolina Panthers. The ACC also had the top quarterback picked in the draft, as Kenny Pickett remained in Pittsburgh, selected with the 20th overall pick by the Steelers.

Virginia Tech and North Carolina led the conference with four draft picks each. Clemson, NC State, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest each had two players drafted and Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, and Virginia each had one draft pick.

Every ACC player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft:

First Round (4 Picks)

No. 6 OT Ikem Ekwonu to the Panthers from NC State

No. 17 OG Zion Johnson to the Chargers from Boston College

No. 20 QB Kenny Pickett to the Steelers from Pittsburgh

No. 26 DE Jermaine Johnson II to the Jets from Florida State

Second Round (1 Pick)

No. 42 CB Andrew Booth Jr. to the Vikings from Clemson

Third Round (2 Picks)

No. 67 OG Joshua Ezeudu to the Giants from North Carolina

No. 73 TE Jelani Woods to the Colts from Virginia

Fourth Round (2 Picks)

No. 115 CB Damarri Mathis to the Broncos from Pittsburgh

No. 140 OG Zach Tom to the Packers from Wake Forest

Fifth Round (4 Picks)

No. 144 QB Sam Howell to the Commanders from North Carolina

No. 169 RB Ty Chandler to the Vikings from North Carolina

No. 173 OG Marcus McKethan to the Giants from North Carolina

No. 177 TE James Mitchell to the Lions from Virginia Tech

Sixth Round (4 Picks)

No. 189 OLB Amare Barno to the Panthers from Virginia Tech

No. 209 OT Luke Tenuta to the Bills from Virginia Tech

No. 214 CB Ja'Sir Taylor to the Chargers from Wake Forest

No. 215 OG Lecitus Smith to the Cardinals from Virginia Tech

Seventh Round (4 Picks)

No. 228 ILB Tariq Carpenter to the Packers from Georgia Tech

No. 231 ILB Baylon Spector to the Bills from Clemson

No. 234 DT Jonathan Ford to the Packers from Miami

No. 255 P Trenton Gill to the Bears from NC State