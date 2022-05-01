Skip to main content

Every ACC Player Selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

See the 21 ACC football players that were picked in the 2022 NFL Draft this weekend

21 players from the Atlantic Coast Conference were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft this weekend, including four first round draft picks, led by NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, the No. 6 overall pick selected by the Carolina Panthers. The ACC also had the top quarterback picked in the draft, as Kenny Pickett remained in Pittsburgh, selected with the 20th overall pick by the Steelers. 

Virginia Tech and North Carolina led the conference with four draft picks each. Clemson, NC State, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest each had two players drafted and Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, and Virginia each had one draft pick. 

Every ACC player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft: 

First Round (4 Picks)

No. 6 OT Ikem Ekwonu to the Panthers from NC State

No. 17 OG Zion Johnson to the Chargers from Boston College

No. 20 QB Kenny Pickett to the Steelers from Pittsburgh

No. 26 DE Jermaine Johnson II to the Jets from Florida State

Second Round (1 Pick)

No. 42 CB Andrew Booth Jr. to the Vikings from Clemson

Third Round (2 Picks)

No. 67 OG Joshua Ezeudu to the Giants from North Carolina

No. 73 TE Jelani Woods to the Colts from Virginia

Fourth Round (2 Picks)

No. 115 CB Damarri Mathis to the Broncos from Pittsburgh

No. 140 OG Zach Tom to the Packers from Wake Forest

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fifth Round (4 Picks)

No. 144 QB Sam Howell to the Commanders from North Carolina

No. 169 RB Ty Chandler to the Vikings from North Carolina

No. 173 OG Marcus McKethan to the Giants from North Carolina

No. 177 TE James Mitchell to the Lions from Virginia Tech

Sixth Round (4 Picks)

No. 189 OLB Amare Barno to the Panthers from Virginia Tech

No. 209 OT Luke Tenuta to the Bills from Virginia Tech

No. 214 CB Ja'Sir Taylor to the Chargers from Wake Forest

No. 215 OG Lecitus Smith to the Cardinals from Virginia Tech

Seventh Round (4 Picks)

No. 228 ILB Tariq Carpenter to the Packers from Georgia Tech

No. 231 ILB Baylon Spector to the Bills from Clemson

No. 234 DT Jonathan Ford to the Packers from Miami

No. 255 P Trenton Gill to the Bears from NC State

Group photo of the 2022 FINA World Swimming Roster for USA Swimming
All Sports

Three Virginia Swimmers Qualify for Team USA for 2022 World Championships

By Matt Newton2 hours ago
Joey Blount and Ra'Shaun Henry, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Football: Two Cavaliers Sign With NFL Teams as Undrafted Free Agents

By Matt Newton12 hours ago
Brian Gursky, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Record Crowd Sees Virginia Baseball Beat Virginia Tech 6-3 on Ryan Zimmerman Day

By Matt Newton19 hours ago
Ryan Zimmerman Day, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

WATCH: Virginia Baseball Officially Retires Ryan Zimmerman's No. 11

By Matt Newton22 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

No. 7 Virginia Tech Takes Series Opener of Commonwealth Clash At No. 11 Virginia 5-2

By Matt NewtonApr 30, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers women's lacrosse
All Sports

UVA Women's Lacrosse Keeps Season Alive With 18-14 Upset Win Over Syracuse in ACC Quarterfinals

By Matt NewtonApr 30, 2022
Jelani Woods, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Jelani Woods Selected in 3rd Round of NFL Draft by Indianapolis Colts

By Matt NewtonApr 29, 2022
Cole Surber, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Football Lands Commitment From In-State OL Cole Surber

By Matt NewtonApr 29, 2022