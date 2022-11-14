Skip to main content
Ex-Virginia Football Player Named Suspect in Fatal Shootings at UVA

UVA Police have identified Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. as the suspect of a shooting that left three dead and multiple injured on Sunday night
University of Virginia Police have identified former Virginia football player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., as the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday night at UVA. The shooting occurred at approximately 10:30pm on Sunday on Grounds at the University of Virginia and there are reportedly three fatalities and multiple additional victims who are receiving medical care. 

As of the publishing of this article, Jones remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes and could be driving a black SUV with license plate number TWX3580. There is a shelter in place order currently active for all members of the UVA community. 

A former walk-on, Jones was a running back on the UVA football roster in 2018, but did not appear in any games and left the team that season.  

In a statement released early on Monday morning, UVA president Jim Ryan confirmed that there are three fatalities and at least two wounded victims as a result of the shooting. 

"One of our students, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is suspected to have committed the shooting," Ryan said in the statement. "As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care."

"Our University Police Department has joined forces with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect, and we will keep our community apprised of developments as the situation evolves," Ryan said. "This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia."

