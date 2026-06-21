Five Future Non-Conference Opponents Virginia football should schedule

Friday, Virginia football announced a future non-conference series with Vanderbilt. It is currently the only SEC home-and-home on the docket for the Cavaliers.

Scheduling the Commodores marks a significant step in Virginia’s growth as a program. In an era where many Power Four teams fill non-conference spots with FCS teams, it is rare to see two programs choose to play difficult games. The Cavaliers have an FCS opponent on their 2026 schedule (Norfolk State).

But what if they chose to keep adding major games to the non-conference slate? Here are a few potential options:

5: Penn State

The Cavaliers and Nittany Lions have played each other seven times — including a trio of home-and-home series. Why not renew another round? Charlottesville and State College are just 288 miles away, and there is a strong mix of both alumni bases in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area.

These two programs have crossed paths on occasion — longtime receivers coach Marques Hagans left for Penn State after the 2022 season, plus both programs are constantly fighting on the recruiting trail for coveted Commonwealth talents. Adding a Big Ten opponent could be beneficial for Virginia.

4: Tennessee

The Volunteers are an SEC giant, one that decimated the Cavaliers in the 2023 season opener. However, Virginia has since made giant strides — a rematch could be a closer matchup. Also, a border battle is always engaging for students, fans and alumni alike.

Tennessee has routinely been ranked, which would make for an incredibly valuable chance to earn a signature win in any season. The Cavaliers and Volunteers have played each other five times before, but never in Charlottesville. Perhaps it is time to change that.

3: Kentucky

On the subject of a border battle, why not play the Wildcats? Virginia has only played Kentucky once, way back in 1930. The Cavaliers voyage over to the Bluegrass State all the time to play Louisville, which is over an hour further than Lexington, Ky. Unlike Tennessee, the Wildcats have not been a dominant SEC power — they finished 11th in the conference — but they still carry the brand value of the elite conference. This could be a beneficial series for Virginia.

2: South Carolina

One more SEC team that would make for a good series is South Carolina, a founding member of the ACC. The Gamecocks were in the ACC for almost 20 years. Virginia has faced them 35 times throughout history — most recently a 28-0 Cavaliers victory in the Belk Bowl.

Like Kentucky, South Carolina is not an incredibly intimidating opponent — it finished second-worst in the SEC last year — but it always is a talented team led by Coach Shane Beamer. Williams-Brice Stadium is usually packed with palpable energy and would be a fantastic venue for part of a home-and-home series.

1: Maryland

The Cavaliers just did a home-and-home with the Terrapins in 2023 and 2024, but that might not be enough. Virginia versus Maryland is a classic rivalry that should be played every year across every sport, especially given the border battle up in the D.C. area. Every year from 1957 to 2013, these teams battled on the gridiron.

If a regular home-and-home is not enough, perhaps the matchup could be in the D.C. area, potentially at the Washington Commanders’ stadium, or D.C. United’s Audi Field. A regular Terrapins rivalry would be a stellar use of non-conference slots.