Five Takeaways From Tony Elliott's First Press Conference of Fall Camp
On Wednesday, Tony Elliott had his first press conference of fall camp as the Cavaliers season opener against Coastal Carolina quickly approaches. The press conference was exactly a week after fall camp began. Here are our notes from his presser, including an injury report:
Special Teams On the Up
When asked about the Hoos' special teams unit, Elliott was quick to praise punter and kickoff specialist Daniel Sparks, who improved from 2023 to 2024 and will look to take another step in 2025. Elliott noted the addition of PFF All-American long snapper Bryce Robinson will further allow Sparks to take another step in addition to the punt unit as a whole. Since arriving in Charlottesville in January, Elliott has said Robinson has improved his snap times while developing solid chemistry with Sparks.
For kickoffs, Elliott noted that he would like to see more range from Will Bettridge this fall, as he was 2/4 from 40+ yards and did not attempt a single field goal of 50+ range.
On the return side, Elliott is optimistic that with the addition of Cam Ross, the Hoos should be a little more "dynamic in the return game," said Elliott.
Injuries Updates
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, Elliott had a hefty injury report to deal out on Wednesday beginning with Arkansas State offensive lineman Makilan Thomas who is out with a broken foot for the next few months. Thomas was the Hoos projected starting right offensive tackle and was brought in this spring to replace transfer Monroe Mills, who tore his ACL during spring practices. With Thomas out, Ben York slots in as the Hoos' starting right tackle for now.
Further, Elliott noted that defensive end Mekhi Buchanan suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss the next few weeks, and that Ja'Maric Morris suffered a knee injury during a one-on-one drill and "came down wrong on the knee," said Elliott. Later that night, Morris broke the news that he had suffered a torn ACL after scans and would be out for the season.
Elliott Discusses Coastal Carolina
Elliott received a question about the Cavaliers' season opener against Coastal Carolina and noted that he and his staff will likely begin specific game plan installments for that game the Wednesday before game week, which is August 20th. He also highlighted that the key to victory over the Chanticleers in 2024 was that they jumped on them early, not allowing Coastal Carolina to sniff an upset. The scouting will fall on looking at Coastal's new offensive and defensive coordinators.
Highlighted Players
Throughout the press conference, Elliott highlighted many players, but spent a specific amount of time on tight end Dakota Twitty, saying, "We feel Dakota can be a dynamic player for us and he can play all over within our scheme," said Elliott. The great thing about what we have is that we have a lot of flexibility, so we can put him at any of the four wide receiver positions on the field and he can go execute."
Besides Twitty, Elliott also highlighted Emmanuel Karnley as a standout among the cornerbacks and Cam Ross as the transfer standout among the wide receivers.
Saturday Scrimmage Will Be Telling
Elliott noted that the Cavaliers scrimmage on Saturday at Scott Stadium will be telling in allowing him and his staff to fully evaluate every player as the depth chart begins to be finalized ahead of the season opener on August 30th.
For full press conference: