Former UVA Center Olu Oluwatimi Wins Multiple National Awards

Former Virginia center Olu Oluwatimi, now the starting center for the Michigan Wolverines, was named the recipient of multiple national awards on Thursday night. Oluwatimi was awarded the Rimington Trophy, presented to the nation's best center, and the Outland Trophy, given to the best interior lineman in college football.

Led by Oluwatimi, Michigan has the third-ranked rushing offense in the country this season, totaling 3,159 rushing yards and averaging 243 rushing yards per game. Oluwatimi is the first Wolverine to win the Rimington Trophy since 2011 and the first Michigan football player to ever win the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the best interior linemen on offense or defense. The Big Ten's coaches voted Oluwatimi to the All-Big Ten First Team and he was twice named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week this season.

Oluwatimi started in 35 games over three seasons at Virginia, becoming only the second Cavalier to earn All-America honors. He was a two-time All-ACC selection and was the first UVA center to ever be named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy in 2021. After earning a degree in economics from UVA, Oluwatimi entered the transfer portal last December and ended up transferring to Michigan, where he has continued to perform at the highest level, helping the Wolverines to a 13-0 season, a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship and a selection to the College Football Playoff.

Oluwatimi and the Wolverines will take on TCU in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl on December 31st.