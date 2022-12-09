Skip to main content
Former UVA Center Olu Oluwatimi Wins Multiple National Awards

Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK

Former UVA Center Olu Oluwatimi Wins Multiple National Awards

Oluwatimi won the Rimington Trophy for best center and the Outland Trophy for best interior lineman

Former Virginia center Olu Oluwatimi, now the starting center for the Michigan Wolverines, was named the recipient of multiple national awards on Thursday night. Oluwatimi was awarded the Rimington Trophy, presented to the nation's best center, and the Outland Trophy, given to the best interior lineman in college football. 

Led by Oluwatimi, Michigan has the third-ranked rushing offense in the country this season, totaling 3,159 rushing yards and averaging 243 rushing yards per game. Oluwatimi is the first Wolverine to win the Rimington Trophy since 2011 and the first Michigan football player to ever win the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the best interior linemen on offense or defense. The Big Ten's coaches voted Oluwatimi to the All-Big Ten First Team and he was twice named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week this season. 

Oluwatimi started in 35 games over three seasons at Virginia, becoming only the second Cavalier to earn All-America honors. He was a two-time All-ACC selection and was the first UVA center to ever be named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy in 2021. After earning a degree in economics from UVA, Oluwatimi entered the transfer portal last December and ended up transferring to Michigan, where he has continued to perform at the highest level, helping the Wolverines to a 13-0 season, a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship and a selection to the College Football Playoff. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oluwatimi and the Wolverines will take on TCU in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl on December 31st. 

Four-star linebacker Kamren Robinson on an official visit to the Virginia football program.
Football

Four-Star UVA Football Commit Taking Official Visit to ACC Rival

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) reacts with Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) after their game against the James Madison Dukes at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Seven Questions for Virginia to Answer Before the Houston Showdown

By Matt Newton
Mir McLean holds the ball during the Virginia women's basketball game against William & Mary at Kaplan Arena.
All Sports

McLean's Double-Double Powers Virginia Over William & Mary 83-54

By Kathleen Boyce
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott and receiver Billy Kemp IV take the field ahead of the season-opener against Richmond at Scott Stadium.
Football

NCAA Grants Additional Eligibility to UVA Football Players in Final Season

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) dunks the ball as James Madison Dukes forward Mezie Offurum (13) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Ryan Dunn's Explosive Dunk Lands at No. 1 on SportsCenter Top 10

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13)shoots the ball as James Madison Dukes guard Tyree Ihenacho (2) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Struggles Without Beekman, Holds Off JMU to Win 55-50

By Matt Newton
Armaan Franklin attempts a three-pointer during the Virginia men's basketball game against Florida State at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Defeats JMU 55-50 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan speaks during a memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., D Sean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena at the school in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Football

UVA Awards Posthumous Degrees to Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry

By Matt Newton