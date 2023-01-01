Former Virginia CB Fentrell Cypress II Transfers to Florida State

Fentrell Cypress II is staying in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The former Virginia star cornerback announced that he will be transferring to Florida State in a social media post on Sunday afternoon.

After a fantastic 2022 campaign that saw Cypress earn Second-Team All-ACC honors, he entered the transfer portal in early December and was not only arguably the best cornerback in the portal, but was also one of the top overall players available on the transfer market. Cypress was pursued by Ohio State, LSU, UCLA, Florida State, and others in the portal, but ultimately chose to commit to the Seminoles.

After playing sparingly through his first three seasons at UVA, Cypress had the definition of a breakout season this year. In nine starts, Cypress recorded 39 tackles and 14 passes defended. His 1.44 passes defended per game led all ACC defensive backs and Cypress ranked 11th in all of college football in Pro Football Focus' coverage grade, allowing only 18 receptions all season.

Cypress transfers to Florida State with two years of eligibility remaining. UVA is not scheduled to play FSU in 2023, but the Seminoles will come to Charlottesville to play the Cavaliers in the 2024 season, so it is possible for Cypress to play against his former team if he decides to return for another season of college football in 2024.

