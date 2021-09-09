Hoos Primed for a Big NFL Season

Last week, we listed the ten former Virginia Cavaliers players who made the active 53-man rosters of NFL teams. With the 2021 NFL season officially kicking off this week, let’s take a look at which of those Cavaliers have the best opportunities for big NFL seasons.

Olamide Zaccheaus, Wide Receiver, Atlanta Falcons

Olamide Zaccheaus catches a touchdown pass against the Panthers in 2019. Photo courtesy of Jason Getz/ USA TODAY Sports

Following the departure of star wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, the wide receiver positions for the Atlanta Falcons are wide open. Calvin Ridley is the unquestioned top receiver on the team now, but there is much opportunity for significant playing time behind him. Olamide Zaccheaus is currently the No. 3 receiver on the team and is slotted behind Russell Gage for the No. 2 receiver spot. After recording 23 receptions on only 37 targets through his first two seasons, expect Zaccheaus to see the ball come his way much more in year three as the Falcons look to revitalize their passing game in the post-Julio Jones era. There should be ample opportunity for Zaccheaus to play his way up the depth chart and into the starting No. 2 receiver position.

Juan Thornhill, Safety, Kansas City Chiefs

Juan Thornhill intercepts a pass for the Chiefs in 2019. Photo courtesy of Denny Medley/ USA TODAY Sports

Juan Thornhill proved himself as a starting-grade safety in his rookie season in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs, starting 16 games and recording three interceptions and 58 tackles. After spending the last year and a half working his way back from a serious knee injury, Thornhill is 100% healthy and ready to reclaim his spot as one of the best young safeties in the NFL. With Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce on the other side of the ball, the Chiefs have a solid chance to return to the Super Bowl for the third straight year.

Bryce Hall, Cornerback, New York Jets

Bryce Hall breaks up a pass against the Chargers in 2020. Photo courtesy of Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Hall will start at the No. 1 cornerback position for the New York Jets this season and although he has most definitely earned that role, he is also in that position by default. Hall is among six corners on the Jets’ roster who are each in their first or second years playing in the NFL. The Jets made no moves to sign veteran corners during the offseason, leaving Hall as the cornerback with the most experience on the roster. As reported by Max Schneider for Jets Country back in July, head coach Robert Saleh believes that the players on the roster are capable of getting the job done. Bryce Hall will be tested early and often against the NFL’s best receivers this season, but a great challenge is also a great opportunity, and Hall has a chance like no other for a breakout season in 2021.

Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod, Safeties, Philadelphia Eagles

Anthony Harris jogs off following an Eagles preseason game in 2021. Photo courtesy of Bill Streicher/ USA TODAY Sports

Rodney McLeod returns a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown against the Cowboys in 2020. Photo courtesy of Jerry Habraken/ Imagn Content Services

Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod were teammates at Virginia for just one season in 2011. Since then, the two defensive backs have played a combined fifteen seasons in the NFL. In 2021, Harris and McLeod will take the field as teammates for the first time in the NFL as the starting safeties for the Philadelphia Eagles. Harris spent his entire career with the Vikings up to this point and led the NFL in interceptions with six picks in 2019. After spending his first four seasons in St. Louis, McLeod signed with the Eagles in 2016 and won a Super Bowl in 2018. This season, McLeod was named one of the captains for the Eagles. Look for this Wahoo tandem to make some noise for the Eagles this season as Philly makes a run at another NFC East championship.