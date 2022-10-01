UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Duke Blue Devils

The Virginia Cavaliers head to Durham on Saturday night to take on the Blue Devils in an ACC Coastal showdown. See below for info on how to watch the game on TV, stream it online, or listen to it on the radio, as well as other details about the matchup.

Game: Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC)

Location: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Date/Time: Saturday, October 1st at 7:30pm ET

TV Channel: ACC Regional Sports Networks

How to listen: SiriusXM 385 | Virginia Sports Radio Network - click here for list of affiliates

Spread: Duke -2.5

Series History

Virginia leads the all-time series with Duke 40-33 and enters this matchup on a seven-game winning streak against the Blue Devils. This is the first time since 2018 that UVA and Duke are meeting in Durham, where Duke holds a 19-14 all-time advantage.

