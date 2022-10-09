Skip to main content

JMU Cracks Top 25 in Latest AP College Football Poll

The James Madison Dukes are ranked No. 25 after starting out 5-0 in their first season playing in the FBS

In their first season competing in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) of college football, the James Madison Dukes have made their debut in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 25 in this week's poll after starting the season 5-0. 

JMU is one of three teams to enter the AP poll this week and one of only two that are making their debut in the poll this season. Texas is back in the top 25 for the second time this season and Illinois is ranked for the first time since 2011. 

Conference Tally

SEC: 6 teams
Big 12: 5 teams
Big Ten: 4 teams
ACC: 4 teams
Pac-12: 4 teams
AAC: 1 team
Sun Belt: 1 team

Newcomers: Texas, Illinois, James Madison

Dropped out: LSU, BYU, Washington

Week 7 AP College Football Top 25 Poll

  1. Georgia (6-0)
  2. Ohio State (6-0)
  3. Alabama (6-0)
  4. Clemson (6-0)
  5. Michigan (6-0)
  6. Tennessee (5-0)
  7. USC (6-0)
  8. Oklahoma State (5-0)
  9. Ole Miss (6-0)
  10. Penn State (5-0)
  11. UCLA (6-0)
  12. Oregon (5-1)
  13. TCU (5-0)
  14. Wake Forest (5-1)
  15. NC State (5-1)
  16. Mississippi State (5-1)
  17. Kansas State (5-1)
  18. Syracuse (5-0)
  19. Kansas (5-1)
  20. Utah (4-2)
  21. Cincinnati (5-1)
  22. Texas (4-2)
  23. Kentucky (4-2)
  24. Illinois (5-1)
  25. James Madison (5-0)

Others receiving votes: North Carolina (98), Baylor (91), BYU (61), Coastal Carolina (61), Notre Dame (58), Florida (56), Tulane (42), Purdue (34), Florida State (18), South Carolina (12), Washington State (10), Minnesota (5), LSU (4), Maryland (4), San Jose State (1)

