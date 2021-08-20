Lavel Davis Jr. 'ahead of schedule' for a return from ACL injury

UVA’s star wide receiver could be back from an ACL injury earlier than expected

Lavel Davis Jr. had a jaw-dropping true freshman season for the UVA football team in 2020. The 6’7” receiver from South Carolina reeled in 20 receptions for 515 yards and five touchdowns, making him the only player in FBS last year with over 500 receiving yards on 20 or fewer catches. Davis looked ready to become Virginia’s next legendary wide receiver.

Unfortunately, a serious ACL injury Davis suffered in spring practice derailed those plans. When the injury was originally announced, UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall suggested Davis could return by November this season.

With just over two weeks until the Cavaliers kick off their 2021 campaign, Mendenhall gave a vague yet promising update on Davis’ condition in a press conference after Friday’s open practice.

“[He’s] doing great, ahead of schedule,” Mendenhall said of Davis, adding that he often tried to sneak into drills in which he is not yet medically cleared to participate.

Davis was also spotted without his knee brace on at a youth football camp at Monticello High School in July.

While there is no solid timetable for the return of UVA’s star receiver, it would seem that Davis is making significant progress towards being able to play sooner rather than later this season.